He’s 19, has autism and has his own lawn care business

Chris Setar is a 19-year-old student at the Illinois Center for Autism. The teen from Highland has been with the center since he was 12, and has a lighthearted and jovial manner. He is enthusiastic about his burgeoning lawn care business, Setar Lawncare Service, which serves the Highland area.
“Chris is always wiling to jump in and help us,” said Rachel Newsome with the Illinois Center for Autism. “He does the tours; he’s personable and polite. A lot of the kids in his class look up to him.”
Q: What equipment do you have?
A: “A push mower, weed eater and two leaf blowers. I just invested in a backpack blower.”
Q: No riding mower?
A: “I used to have a rider ... it blew up. (But before that) I was driving down the street and got pulled over by cops; I didn’t have lights. He told me to take alleys home.”
Q: How many yards do you mow?
A: “Five yards. Sometimes it takes 10 to 15 minutes; some yards up to an hour.”
Q: Do you mow each one every week?
A: “Sometimes it’s three in one week, then two ... but all five within a month.”
Q: Where are these yards?
A: “Two are right by my house. Just shoot across, done, knock them all out.”
Q: What else do you like to do?
A: “I ended up working on cars (with a neighbor) and mowing (his) grass. I burnt my knee on a muffler there.” (Chris helped with oil changes and other maintenance.)
Q: What do you do at the Illinois Center for Autism?
A: “School, and work at Pasta Fare. I help cook, do dishes, stock shelves, take out the trash (three days a week during the summer at ICA.) I like to be outside ... you’ve got to get in air conditioning sometimes.”
Chris Setar
- Age: 19
- School: Illinois Center for Autism
- Business name: Setar Lawncare Service, 618-578-7037, serving the Highland area
- Favorite ICA class: Music therapy
- Favorite subject: Science
- Least favorite: Math
- Favorite food: Spinach. “I like to eat; it doesn’t matter how it is (cooked). (ICA school) quit doing it because a lot of students hated it and I liked it.”
- Least favorite food: Brussels sprouts. “They’re cooking it different; it’s disgusting.”
- Favorite restaurants: “I like sushi. Wasabi places in Fairview.”
- Family: parents Denise and Mark Setar, sister Krystal 18, and sister Kelly, 21
