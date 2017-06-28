Pieces are in place to improve test scores, new ESL principal says

More Videos 2:27 Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital Pause 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 0:35 Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:25 The 2016 Midwest Salute to the Arts Best of Show winner 2:21 Take a look inside Pierron's newest smokehouse styled cafe 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

East St. Louis High School has new principal Justin Moore is the new principal at East St. Louis Senior High School. He acknowledges that there are challenges ahead to improve the academic performance in District 189, but is optimistic the students' test scores will improve. Justin Moore is the new principal at East St. Louis Senior High School. He acknowledges that there are challenges ahead to improve the academic performance in District 189, but is optimistic the students' test scores will improve. dholtmann@bnd.com

