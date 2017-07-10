Groundbreaking for Althoff projects scheduled for Wednesday

The community is invited to learn more about the construction happening at Althoff Catholic High School on Wednesday.
The school has started work on a new outdoor athletic complex and a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. The projects are being paid for through a fundraising campaign.
A groundbreaking event is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 12 at Heritage Hall on the campus, 5401 W. Main St. in Belleville. Admission is free, according to the event’s Facebook page.
A news release states the school is anticipating the new lab will be completed on first day of school, Aug. 21.
The athletic complex’s first phase is expected to be finished by October. The next phase of construction on the athletic complex will add bathroom and concession facilities, according to the release.
The same campaign that is paying for the school’s additions will also help expand its curriculum.
By fall 2017, Althoff says it will add 10 classes that allow high school students to earn college credit at Saint Louis University. There will also be new engineering and biomedical courses added to the curriculum.
Althoff Catholic High School serves about 400 students.
