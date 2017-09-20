Retired educator who taught at Belleville West for three decades dies

Retired Belleville West High School teacher Vincent Torigian died Monday.
Torigian, 76, taught U.S. history and civics at the school from 1964 to 2000. He was also the social studies department chair.
Belleville West Principal Rich Mertens remembers Torigian as being involved in the school community — from the sporting events to a yearly staff celebration near President’s Day, which Torigian co-founded. Mertens said Torigian continued coming back for the annual faculty party that featured chili cooked by the social studies teachers even after he retired.
“He was incredibly passionate about civics and government and Belleville West,” Mertens said.
Torigian was especially passionate about the school’s history club, through which he encouraged his students to compete in an annual competition on the subject, according to Mertens. Torigian was the club’s sponsor for nearly 30 years.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Jeff Dosier, Belleville District 201 superintendent. “He had a great reputation as a teacher at Belleville West.”
Arrangements are pending at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments