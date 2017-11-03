These area schools improved state testing scores over time. Here’s how they did it.

Schools across Illinois are digging into the trends in students’ test scores from the last three years to see if what they’re doing is working.
Most in the metro-east have seen improvements over time.
For some schools, there were increases of 20 percent or more students meeting the state’s standards for what they should know compared to the first year they gave students the PARCC assessment.
It tests students’ skills in math and English language arts. The state decides that scores at a certain level in each subject mean children are prepared for the next grade level and what comes after high school for them — college or a career.
Statewide, only about 34 percent of students are scoring at that level. Half the schools in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties were at or above that average performance level this year.
Assessments can show parents and teachers a snapshot of students’ knowledge. It’s one of the ways that schools measure students’ progress.
PARCC is a more challenging assessment by design.
It asks students to support their answers with information from something they read and show how they solved problems.
During the last three years, the most improved school in the four-county area was New Athens Elementary. It didn’t have the highest-scoring students in 2017, but almost 30 percent more New Athens students met the state’s standards.
The other Southern Illinois schools with the biggest improvements included:
▪ Alhambra Primary in Highland Unit 5, with 26 percent more proficient students.
▪ New Baden Elementary in Wesclin Unit 3, with 22 percent more proficient students.
▪ St. Jacob Elementary in Triad Unit 2, with 21 percent more proficient students.
▪ New Athens Junior High in New Athens Unit 60, with 21 percent more proficient students.
▪ Franklin Elementary in Belleville District 118, with 19 percent more proficient students.
These schools with the biggest gains say, in general, what helped them were their teachers’ approach to the new challenges of PARCC and giving students time to practice.
What works
Principal Jim Marlow said teachers in New Athens try to give students opportunities to practice for PARCC as often as they can.
They’ve increased the time they devote to math and English language arts each day. They ask students to support their answers with evidence and explain their reasoning during regular instruction, which is also what they’ll be asked to do when they take the PARCC test.
Third-grade students, in particular, are doing better over time, according to Marlow. That’s because, like other students at schools that have updated their curriculum in recent years, they’ve been exposed to the math and English material on PARCC since kindergarten.
New Athens Unit 60 is starting to incorporate technology at kindergarten, too, in an effort to help students prepare for PARCC’s online format.
St. Jacob Elementary has Chromebook laptops for students in second through fifth grades to use, thanks to its parent-teacher organization, Principal Jay Simpson said.
Principal Cindy Tolbert said keyboarding is a part of students’ instruction on a daily basis at Alhambra Primary.
For the students who need extra help, New Baden Elementary offers after-school study halls and provides transportation to get them home, according to Superintendent Jennifer Filyaw.
Principal Jon Boente said the Franklin Neighborhood Community Association in Belleville provides tutoring after school to more than 20 percent of the students at Franklin Elementary.
Every year, educators analyze the data they get about their students so they know what work still needs to be done.
Marlow said staff at New Athens Elementary, like many schools, try to answer several questions when they get results from the state: Who did well? Who didn’t? How do their scores for this year compare to how they did last year?
Teachers use the information to target the areas where individual students need to improve. “You don’t just open the book to chapter one without knowing your kids and knowing where they came from,” Marlow said.
Educators at different grade levels need to talk to each other for that to happen. A third-grade teacher’s students, for example, have already moved to a fourth-grade classroom with a new teacher when they see the results of the assessment.
That’s the nature of the type of assessment that PARCC is. It’s summative, which means it evaluates students’ knowledge once near the end of the school year.
With another type of assessment, formative, students would take a test multiple times during the school year, giving teachers feedback while they’re still teaching those students.
State Superintendent Tony Smith said, in the future, the goal is for educators in Illinois to get the results from PARCC earlier. The state would like to administer the test multiple times during the school year, he said, but there aren’t enough vetted test questions to do that yet.
There’s a review process built in to the test’s design. According to PARCC, educators at a variety of levels, including college faculty, have a say in whether test questions are accurate, unbiased and appropriate for the grade level before they’re incorporated.
Critiques of the test
Jim Rosborg, a retired Belleville District 118 superintendent, notes that students’ performance on the single state assessment they take every year can be influenced by the pressure they feel to do well.
“Many of these children, they panic on tests,” he said.
Boente said staff at Franklin Elementary step in when students struggle and want to give up.
“Every adult in the building makes it a point to form connections with the kids,” Boente said. “Yes, curriculum is important, but until you form a relationship with the student, they will not succeed.”
St. Jacob Elementary staff also try to create an encouraging environment for students, according to Simpson.
“The climate at St. Jacob Elementary is very positive, and that starts with the staff — all staff, not just teachers — and trickles down to the students,” Simpson said.
The goal with the switch to PARCC was to stop asking students to memorize facts and fill in test bubbles at the end of the school year. The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers was created to start asking students to think critically.
It was part of a “new generation of tests” that rolled out in 11 states including Illinois by 2015.
Some educators have questioned whether the higher standards of PARCC are achievable for most students if about 34 percent of students statewide meet them on average.
Rosborg currently works at McKendree University as the director of the master’s in education program. If he would have seen the same percentages of passing students as a teacher, Rosborg said “I would have looked at my own test.”
Principal Marlow said he thinks students’ scores would improve if they could return to a paper and pencil format for the assessment.
Students in eighth-grade down to 8-year-olds have to take the test electronically if their school has the means. They’re asked to type, highlight text and scroll on a screen, which can be difficult for students who haven’t had practice, according to Marlow.
Another challenge for young students is staying focused for at least an hour, sometimes longer, to complete the test’s sections. That’s after PARCC already cut down the amount of time it takes to complete the test based on feedback after the first year of testing.
Shiloh District 85 Superintendent Dale Sauer said the transition from a two-part paper test in 2015 to one online test in 2017 contributed to the decline in student performance at Shiloh Elementary School. Almost 18 percent fewer students there met the state’s standards this year.
The school had been among the top five scoring schools in 2015. Sauer said that was “a particularly high scoring cohort group.”
The elementary school has just two grade levels, which Sauer said is a small sample size that can be affected by small shifts in enrollment and performance.
But he said it’s too early to say whether other factors, like the reduction of support staff or students who moved out of the district, contributed to the decrease. The district plans to continue analyzing the data over the next few months.
“We do not place the entire value of education on a single-point-in-time assessment,” he said. “Shiloh schools have always been very proud of the education that our students receive and more proud of the people they become.”
While educators have complaints about PARCC, there’s also concern that the state will change the assessment after schools have invested time and resources in new curriculum and as students are getting familiar with the format.
The number of states using PARCC in 2017 decreased to seven. Though Illinois still uses PARCC for students in third through eighth grades, it stopped using the assessment for its high school students in spring 2017.
Illinois’ vendor contract for the assessment is coming to an end, but State Superintendent Smith said officials have no intention of stopping PARCC.
“We’re all in with PARCC,” Smith said.
Reporter Elizabeth Donald contributed to this report.
Percentage of students who met standards
According to the state’s standards for the assessment of students in third through eighth grades, the PARCC, the following are the percentage of students who are considered ready for the next level:
City
School
2017
2016
2015
Albers
Albers Elementary School
61.2
62
59
Alhambra
Alhambra Primary School
61.9
36
36
Alton
West Elementary School
26.5
23
21
Alton
East Elementary School
18
17
18
Alton
Alton Middle School
19.5
24
24
Aviston
Aviston Elementary School
69.9
68
54
Bartelso
Bartelso Elementary School
78
69
69
Beckemeyer
Beckemeyer Elementary School
58.4
60
40
Belleville
Franklin Elementary School
36.4
22
17
Belleville
Jefferson Elementary School
28.6
28
19
Belleville
Henry Raab Elementary School
37
32
29
Belleville
Abraham Lincoln Elementary School
28.7
27
21
Belleville
Douglas Elementary School
23.6
17
17
Belleville
West Junior High School
30.4
27
25
Belleville
Belle Valley School
29.3
30
24
Belleville
Central Junior High School
37.1
35
33
Belleville
Emge Junior High School
19.6
16
17
Belleville
Roosevelt Elementary School
37.4
42
35
Belleville
Westhaven Elementary School
29.1
31
27
Belleville
Union Elementary School
34.2
35
34
Belleville
Harmony Intermediate Center
25.7
26
n/a
Belleville
Ellis Elementary School
25.3
26
27
Belleville
Whiteside Middle School
33.1
31
35
Belleville
Signal Hill Elementary School
33.9
40
40
Belleville
Whiteside Elementary School
25.9
28
32
Bethalto
Parkside Primary School
33.9
38
20
Bethalto
Wilbur Trimpe Middle School
31.9
23
23
Breese
Breese Elementary School
51.4
46
46
Breese
St. Rose Elementary School
64
58
60
Brooklyn
Lovejoy Elementary School
1.6
1
0
Brooklyn
Lovejoy Middle School
5
6
5
Cahokia
Elizabeth Morris Elementary School
9.5
n/a
n/a
Cahokia
Huffman Elementary School
3.2
0
1
Cahokia
8th Grade Academy
5.6
5
5
Cahokia
7th Grade Academy
6.1
0
6
Cahokia
Oliver Parks 6th Grade School
3.3
0
5
Cahokia
Estelle Sauget School of Choice
12.2
11
14
Cahokia
Penniman Elementary School
2.5
0
5
Carlyle
Carlyle Junior High School
29.1
27
25
Carlyle
Carlyle Elementary School
52.4
51
51
Caseyville
Caseyville Elementary School
18.2
16
13
Centralia
Willow Grove Elementary School
35.3
35
30
Centralia
North Wamac Grade School
14.6
17
27
Centreville
Lalumier Elementary School
7.7
n/a
n/a
Collinsville
Kreitner Elementary School
20
13
13
Collinsville
John A Renfro Elementary School
25.3
21
20
Collinsville
Summit Elementary School
38.3
32
34
Collinsville
Webster Elementary School
20.8
17
18
Collinsville
Jefferson Elementary School
38
31
37
Collinsville
Collinsville Middle School
20.5
21
24
Collinsville
Twin Echo Elementary School
26.1
36
34
Collinsville
Dorris Intermediate School
20.9
34
33
Columbia
Parkview Elementary School
66.8
63
55
Columbia
Columbia Middle School
52.3
49
51
Damiansville
Damiansville Elementary School
67.2
73
69
Dupo
Bluffview Elementary School
31
35
25
Dupo
Dupo Junior High School
32.5
35
27
East Alton
East Alton Middle School
25.4
14
28
East Alton
Eastwood Elementary School
22
22
25
East St. Louis
Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School
9
7
3
East St. Louis
Gordon Bush Elementary School
9.7
3
4
East St. Louis
Lincoln Middle School
5.6
0
0
East St. Louis
Dunbar Elementary School
6.5
0
3
East St. Louis
Mason/Clark Middle School
4.2
3
3
East St. Louis
Annette Officer Elementary School
5.5
5
5
Edwardsville
Columbus Elementary School
65
60
60
Edwardsville
Woodland Elementary School
58
58
59
Edwardsville
Lincoln Middle School
46.8
44
52
Edwardsville
Liberty Middle School
46.4
49
57
Fairview Heights
Pontiac Junior High School
47.5
42
31
Fairview Heights
William Holliday Elementary School
36.6
38
32
Fairview Heights
Grant Middle School
27.4
25
23
Fairview Heights
Illini Elementary School
23.1
21
23
Freeburg
Freeburg Elementary School
54.3
49
43
Germantown
Germantown Elementary School
70.9
61
52
Glen Carbon
Albert Cassens Elementary School
57.4
61
57
Godfrey
North Elementary School
21.2
26
24
Granite City
Mitchell Elementary School
20.8
11
11
Granite City
Frohardt Elementary School
24
19
20
Granite City
Coolidge Junior High School
11.9
13
20
Granite City
Grigsby Intermediate School
10.5
9
19
Hartford
Hartford Elementary School
21.1
15
12
Highland
Grantfork Upper Elementary School
40.8
21
38
Highland
Highland Elementary School
40.8
38
40
Highland
Highland Middle School
48.1
58
49
Lebanon
Lebanon High School
24.4
25
26
Lebanon
Lebanon Elem School
23.9
28
27
Madison
Bernard Long Elementary School
7.3
5
0
Madison
Madison Junior High School
4.2
0
5
Marine
Marine Elementary School
46.6
51
42
Marissa
Marissa Elementary School
26.2
17
17
Marissa
Marissa Junior and Senior High School
17.2
18
29
Maryville
Maryville Elementary School
55.9
52
47
Mascoutah
Mascoutah Middle School
52.7
50
48
Mascoutah
Mascoutah Elementary School
49.1
45
52
Millstadt
Millstadt Consolidated School
51.5
49
51
Moro
Meadowbrook Intermediate School
29.4
24
22
New Athens
New Athens Elementary School
51.8
40
22
New Athens
New Athens Junior High School
37.5
39
17
New Baden
New Baden Elementary School
56.7
43
35
O’Fallon
Central Elementary School
38.7
20
23
O’Fallon
Laverna Evans Elementary School
47
51
40
O’Fallon
Delores Moye Elementary School
49.9
51
45
O’Fallon
J Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr Elementary School
58.7
60
55
O’Fallon
Marie Schaefer Elementary School
46.7
46
44
O’Fallon
Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School
49.4
46
48
O’Fallon
Amelia V Carriel Junior High School
41.6
46
43
O’Fallon
Joseph Arthur Middle School
16.8
19
19
O’Fallon
Fulton Junior High School
45
48
50
Roxana
Central Intermediate School
28.3
33
25
Roxana
Roxana Junior High School
21.8
23
23
Scott Air Force Base
Scott Elementary School
52.9
44
55
Shiloh
Shiloh Middle School
49.5
53
49
Shiloh
Wingate Elementary School
50
56
n/a
Shiloh
Shiloh Elementary School
48.5
57
66
Smithton
Smithton Elementary School
62.2
54
45
St. Jacob
St. Jacob Elementary School
61.9
49
41
St. Jacob
Triad Middle School
36.6
31
23
St. Jacob
St. Libory Elementary School
42.5
42
45
Swansea
Wolf Branch Elementary School
51.9
52
41
Swansea
High Mount Elementary School
33.6
35
27
Swansea
Wolf Branch Middle School
48.4
47
47
Trenton
Trenton Elementary School
50
44
42
Trenton
Wesclin Middle School
30.9
34
40
Troy
Silver Creek Elementary School
40.2
33
30
Troy
C A Henning School
40.5
35
34
Valmeyer
Valmeyer Junior High School
40.4
36
43
Valmeyer
Valmeyer Elementary School
30.6
34
36
Venice
Venice Elementary School
16.9
11
8
Washington Park
James Avant Elementary School
11
7
3
Waterloo
Rogers Elementary School
70.8
67
61
Waterloo
Waterloo Junior High School
58
52
54
Waterloo
Gardner Elementary School
58.4
56
55
Wood River
Lewis-Clark Elementary School
27.1
14
16
Wood River
Lewis-Clark Junior High School
16.7
11
13
Worden
Worden Elementary School
51.1
48
44
Illinois
34
34
33
Note: Students in third grade through high school took the PARCC assessment in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, students in third through eighth grade continued taking PARCC, but high school students started taking the SAT as their state assessment.
