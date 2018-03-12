If your kid is headed to college, the deadlines are approaching for these scholarships

Students looking for help to pay for college in the 2018-19 school year can submit applications for the following state and local scholarships:
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association scholarships
Through the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, sheriffs in counties across the state are offering $500 scholarships.
Students can apply for a scholarship by writing an essay and filling out an application, which is available at www.ilsheriff.org.
Never miss a local story.
They should turn in the applications and essays at the sheriff’s office in the county where they live. The offices in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties are participating.
The essay prompt is: How is law enforcement perceived in your area? What, in your opinion, is the best way to improve law enforcement relations within your community?
To be eligible, students have to live in Illinois and enroll full-time at a college or university in Illinois for the 2018-19 school year. The scholarship money can be used toward tuition, books and fees.
The deadline to apply is March 15.
Illinois Pork Producers scholarships
The Illinois Pork Producers will give out scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.
Applications are available at ilpork.com/about/pork-youth.
Students are also required to submit an essay that answers the following question: In your opinion, what is the most beneficial technology in the pork industry today? Please describe the technology and how it is implemented within the pork industry.
The scholarships are open to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at any two- or four-year college.
The application is due by March 31.
TorHoerman Law scholarship
TorHoerman Law will award a $1,000 scholarship to the student who best explains the dangers of distracted driving and how to prevent it.
To apply, students can either write an essay or create a video that answers the following questions:
- What would you do if your friend was texting while driving?
- Why does society accept distracted driving?
- What can we do to raise awareness of the dangers and prevent drivers from participating in distracted driving?
The deadline is April 1.
For more information, visit www.torhoermanlaw.com/scholarship.
Illinois CPA Society scholarships
The Illinois CPA Society, a professional association for certified public accountants, is offering a variety of scholarships. It encourages college students to apply if they plan to pursue the CPA licensure.
The available scholarships include:
- Accounting tuition and textbook scholarships: Multiple tuition scholarships of up to $4,000 each and multiple textbook scholarships of up to $500 each are available. Applicants must be enrolled as a senior or graduate student.
- Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships: Multiple scholarships of up to $4,000 each are available to black students enrolled as a junior, senior or graduate student.
- Jovencio P. and Violeta R. Mangahas Accounting Scholarships: Multiple scholarships of up to $4,000 each are available to students enrolled as a senior or graduate student.
- Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships: Multiple scholarships of up to $4,000 each are available to women enrolled as a senior or graduate student.
All of the scholarships use the same online application, and students can apply for more than one.
Applications are due by April 1. For more information, visit www.icpas.org/scholarships.
Optimist Club of Millstadt scholarships
The Optimist Club of Millstadt will award $1,000 scholarships to graduates of Millstadt grade school or students who live in the Millstadt school district.
Applications are available from school counselors at Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville West High School, Gibault Catholic High School and Freeburg High School.
The deadline to apply is April 2.
Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association scholarships
Scholarships from $1,000 to $5,000 are available through the Scott Air Force Base-St. Louis chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.
Students studying electronics, communications, engineering, information systems, computer technology, physics or mathematics are eligible to apply.
Applications are available online at scott.afceachapters.org. An essay is also required about students’ goals for their field or, if applicable, their service as a member of the military, civil servant or contractor in the defense or homeland security industrial base.
The deadline to apply is April 6. Applications should be mailed to the scholarship committee of the AFCEA Scott-St. Louis Chapter at PO Box 25171 on Scott Air Force Base.
Association of periOperative Room Nurses of Southwest Illinois scholarship
A $1,000 scholarship is available for nursing students from the local Association of periOperative Room Nurses.
To be eligible, students have to live in Illinois, enroll in an accredited registered nurse program and maintain at least a B average.
To request an application, contact Rhonda Price of the Scholarship Committee of Southwest Illinois via email at rhondap63@live.com or via mail at 6367 Countryside Lane in Freeburg.
The deadline to apply is April 15.
Illinois Hospital Research and Educational Foundation scholarship
Students pursuing degrees in the medical field are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship from the Illinois Hospital Research and Educational Foundation.
Other requirements for the scholarship are that students have a GPA of at least 3.5 and provide a written profile of themselves, focusing on their career choice.
The application, written profile and other required documents should be mailed to Illinois Hospital Research and Educational Foundation at 1151 E. Warrenville Road in Naperville, Illinois.
Applications are available at Anderson Hospital in Maryville or online at andersonhospital.org/community-programs/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 15.
For more information, contact Renna Lemberis at 630-273-5498 or rlemberis@team-iha.org.
BJC HealthCare scholarships
BJC hospitals are offering need-based scholarships of up to $10,000 per academic year.
High school seniors who live in St. Clair and Madison counties are eligible to apply. A minimum GPA of 2.0 is also required.
The scholarship money can be used at an Illinois public school or at an out-of-state school that offers in-state tuition. It can be applied to tuition and fees for any two- or four-year degree, as well as housing, transportation and incidental costs.
The scholarships are renewable through graduation or a maximum of 10 semesters.
Find more information and the scholarship application online at sfstl.org/financial-aid/student-loans-grants. In addition to the application, students are asked to write two essays answering the following questions:
- Explain your interest in college and where you think it might take you. What have you done to prepare yourself to pursue higher education?
- Describe a challenge you have faced and how you dealt with it. Explain how having dealt with that challenge has shaped you, and if it has influenced your education and career path.
The deadline is April 16. For more information, email info@sfstl.org or call 314-725-7990.
Anderson auxiliary, medical staff scholarships
Students hoping to pursue health-related jobs after college can apply for scholarships through Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
The hospital auxiliary is offering $1,000 scholarships for students who live in Madison County, St. Clair County or the adjacent counties. The medical staff will award $1,000 scholarships to students in only Madison and St. Clair counties.
To be eligible for either scholarship, students have to be enrolled at least part-time in a health occupation program at an accredited school in any state. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is also required.
The scholarships can be used toward tuition, books and fees.
Along with an application, students are asked to write a letter stating why they want to receive the scholarship and how they would use the money.
The applications, which are available at Anderson Hospital or online at andersonhospital.org/community-programs/scholarships, are due by May 15 for both scholarships.
Applications for the auxiliary scholarship can be mailed to Betty Ludwig, the scholarship chairperson, at 6800 Illinois 162 in Maryville.
For the medical staff scholarship, send applications by mail to Tracine Kempfer, the medical staff manager, at the Anderson Hospital Medical Staff Office, 6800 Illinois 162 in Maryville.
Madison County Community Development scholarships
Madison County students who are planning to attend a local college in the fall can apply for a $1,500 scholarship from the county.
The money can be used at Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
To be eligible, students’ families have to meet certain income requirements.
Applications are available on the county’s website, co.madison.il.us. Students are also required to submit essays about themselves and their college plans and career goals.
The deadline is June 1.
Mail or deliver applications to Amy Lyerla at Madison County Community Development, 130 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville. Contact Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or 618-296-4382 for more information.
Comments