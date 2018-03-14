Students walkout of class as part of national protest

Students across the U.S. left their classrooms at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the National School Walkout.





The protest comes one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Walkouts were scheduled to last for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 17 victims of the school shooting.

Plans were in place for students who want to participate in at least 13 local schools.

Students at Madison Junior/Senior High School walked out of school to a nearby Circle K.

"We wanted to pay respect to the Florida kids who got killed," said one Madison Junior/Senior High School student as he protested Wednesday morning.







Students were holding signs that said "never again" and teachers were out walking with their students.





"Because we don't want this happen in our schools, we don't want this to happen ever again in any schools," social studies teacher Reneesha Sanders said as she marched.







At O'Fallon High School, roughly 50 students walked out of class as part of the national protest.







About two dozen students walked out at Highland High School.







Behind the protest

Students planned the events taking place at their schools Wednesday, in many cases working with their administrators.

But the group that called for the nationwide demonstrations is Women’s March Youth EMPOWER. It is hoping the walkouts will influence lawmakers to pass gun control legislation. These are the changes the group is asking for:

Banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.





Expanding background checks to all gun sales.





Passing legislation establishing gun violence restraining orders.





Passing the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act.





Stopping legislation establishing conceal carry reciprocity.





Stopping legislation to add more guns to protect schools against attack, including proposals to arm teachers.

In Illinois, Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill related to guns sales the day before the National School Walkout protests.

The legislation would have required gun retailers to be licensed by the state, to undergo training and to begin videotaping some areas of their businesses, including where guns are stored.





It passed in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly in response to the school shooting in Parkland and to address gun violence in Chicago. The Republican governor said the bill would have hurt small business owners and wouldn’t have made communities safer.

The Associated Press and BND reporter Kaley Johnson contributed to this report.