SWIC dismisses 13 administrators, including vice president and assistant athletic director

After last year's personnel cuts, Southwestern Illinois College has dismissed 13 more administrators.

The board of trustees voted March 21 to make the cuts. SWIC released the names of the affected employees to the Belleville News-Democrat on Tuesday, including:

▪ Ellen Boyne, evening supervisor on the Belleville campus

▪ Mark Eichenlaub, vice president for community services and campus operations

▪ Neil Fiala, assistant director of athletics for fundraising and head baseball coach

▪ William Gagen, director of workforce development

▪ Dawn Heimann-Neumann, associate director of PIM Design Group

▪ Ronald Henderson, director of Physical Plant

▪ Norma Irwin, instructional technology manager

▪ Dennis McKay, classroom technology specialist

▪ Patricia Pou, associate dean for instructional services-SWGCC

▪ James Riha, chief information officer

▪ Richard Spencer, dean of liberal arts

▪ Amanda Starkey, transfer coordinator and liaison for faculty development and faculty technology

▪ Torrin Suedmeyer, evening supervisor on the Belleville campus

There were more layoffs in 2017; the board cut 19 administrator positions and 47 staff positions, effective July 2017.

