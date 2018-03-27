Education

SWIC dismisses 13 administrators, including vice president and assistant athletic director

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

March 27, 2018 09:36 AM

Belleville

After last year's personnel cuts, Southwestern Illinois College has dismissed 13 more administrators.

The board of trustees voted March 21 to make the cuts. SWIC released the names of the affected employees to the Belleville News-Democrat on Tuesday, including:

Ellen Boyne, evening supervisor on the Belleville campus

Mark Eichenlaub, vice president for community services and campus operations

Neil Fiala, assistant director of athletics for fundraising and head baseball coach

William Gagen, director of workforce development

Dawn Heimann-Neumann, associate director of PIM Design Group

Ronald Henderson, director of Physical Plant

Norma Irwin, instructional technology manager

Dennis McKay, classroom technology specialist

Patricia Pou, associate dean for instructional services-SWGCC

James Riha, chief information officer

Richard Spencer, dean of liberal arts

Amanda Starkey, transfer coordinator and liaison for faculty development and faculty technology

Torrin Suedmeyer, evening supervisor on the Belleville campus

There were more layoffs in 2017; the board cut 19 administrator positions and 47 staff positions, effective July 2017.

