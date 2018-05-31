Tour the new Behavioral Health Center at Touchette Hospital in Centreville

Tour the new Behavioral Health Center at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. The $10 million center is a joint venture with St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com
Tour the new Behavioral Health Center at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. The $10 million center is a joint venture with St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com
Tour the new Behavioral Health Center at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. The $10 million center is a joint venture with St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com

Education

Here are signs your child could be suicidal and local places they can go for help

By Lexi Cortes And Elizabeth Donald

acortes@bnd.com

edonald@bnd.com

May 31, 2018 12:13 PM

Signs someone could be suicidal or in crisis

Disinterest in personal appearance, responsibilities or family and friends

Uncontrolled crying spells; expressions of hopelessness or feeling trapped

An unexplained drop in grades

Giving away belongings or making arrangements for pets

Writing about suicide as a positive thing; romanticizing death

Sudden changes in sleeping behavior or irritability; a lack of emotion or hypersensitivity

Seeking access to pills or weapons

Has formed a plan for suicide

A sudden calm among teens who had been affected by depression

Dos and Don’ts

DO ask if they are thinking about suicide.

DON’T leave them alone during a crisis.

DO remove firearms, car keys, medications or other means they could use to hurt or kill themselves.

DO listen without judgment.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

DON’T promise to keep what they say a secret.

DO encourage them to seek help, and call 911 or take them to the emergency room during a crisis.

Myths about suicide

Self-harm is a mental illness. FALSE. It is a symptom of mental illness.

Self-harm is more than cutting yourself. TRUE. Excessive exercise, sabotaging relationships and abusing alcohol or drugs are all manners of self-harm.

Self-harm is a suicide attempt. FALSE. The intention is to harm yourself, not kill yourself.

If you ask a person about suicidal intentions, it will encourage them to kill themselves. FALSE. The exact opposite is true; a direct question often lowers anxiety levels and can be a deterrent. This could allow the person to feel less lonely or isolated.

A young person who attempts suicide will always be suicidal. FALSE. Most people at risk feel suicidal for only a brief period in their lives, often helped by treatment.

Suicide happens without warning. FALSE. Studies have revealed that most people who are suicidal gave clues and warnings regarding their intentions. Alerting to these cries for help might prevent a suicide. However, people might not recognize these warnings for what they are and should not blame themselves if they don’t see them.

Where to get help...

...anywhere in the U.S.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Services offered: Support during crisis

Crisis Text Line

Phone: 741741

Services offered: Support during crisis

...in Alton

Centerstone Community Counseling Center of Northern Madison County

Office: 2615 Edwards St. in Alton

Phone: 618-462-2331

Crisis line: 618-465-4388

Website: centerstone.org

Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

Madison County Catholic Charities Professional Counseling Solutions

Office: 3512 McArthur Boulevard in Alton

Phone: 618-462-0634

Website: cc.dio.org/locations/madison-county

Services offered: Counseling

...in Belleville

Caritas Family Solutions

Office: 8601 West Main St. in Belleville

Phone: 618-213-8700

Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

Services offered: Counseling

Chestnut Health Systems

Office: 12 N. 64th St. in Belleville

Phone: 618-397-0900

Website: chestnut.org

Services offered: Counseling

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

Office: 317 West Main St. in Belleville

Phone: 618-234-8904

Website: lcfs.org

Services offered: Counseling

...in Carlyle

Community Resource Center

Office: 580 Eighth St. in Carlyle

Phone: 618-594-4581

Crisis line: 618-533-1391

Website: crconline.info

Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Centralia

Community Resource Center

Office: 904 E. MLK Drive in Centralia

Phone: 618-533-1391

Crisis line: 618-533-1391

Website: crconline.info

Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Centreville

Touchette Regional Hospital

Office: 5900 Bond Ave. in Centreville

Phone: 618-332-3060

Website: touchette.org

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for adults who have a mental illness

...in Chester

Human Service Center

Office: 115 East Stacey St. in Chester

Phone: 618-826-4547

Website: ourhsc.org

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in East Alton

Caritas Family Solutions

Office: 645 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton

Phone: 618-258-8750

Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

Services offered: Counseling

...in East St. Louis

Call For Help, Inc.

Office: 9400 Lebanon Road in East St. Louis

Phone: 618-397-0968

Website: callforhelpinc.org

Services offered: Counseling; group treatment for adults with mental illnesses; residential program for people who are homeless and have a mental illness

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center

Office: 505 South 8th St. in East St. Louis

Phone: 618-482-7330

Website: cbhc1.org

Services offered: Counseling

...in Fairview Heights

Provident, Inc.

Office: 5016 North Illinois St., suite A, in Fairview Heights

Phone: 618-398-7250

Crisis line: 314-647-4357

Website: providentstl.org

Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

...in Granite City

Children’s Home + Aid

Office: 2133 Johnson Road, suite 104, in Granite City

Phone: 618-452-8900

Website: childrenshomeandaid.org

Services offered: Counseling

Chestnut Health Systems

Office: 50 Northgate Industrial Drive in Granite City

Phone: 618-877-4420

Crisis line for southern Madison County: 618-877-0316

Website: chestnut.org

Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

Gateway Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Service

Office: 2100 Madison Ave. in Granite City

Phone: 618-798-3000

Website: gatewayregional.net

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

Madison County Catholic Charities Professional Counseling Solutions

Office: 2266 Madison Ave. in Granite City

Phone: 618-877-1184

Website: cc.dio.org/locations/madison-county

Services offered: Counseling

...in Highland

Highland Area Christian Service Ministry

Office: 900 Chestnut St. in Highland

Phone: 618-654-9295

Website: hacsmfoodpantry.org

Services offered: Counseling referrals

...in O’Fallon

Karla Smith Behavioral Health

Office: 200 North Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon

Phone: 618-624-5771

Website: karlasmithbehavioralhealth.org

Services offered: Counseling

...in Okawville

Human Service Center

Office: 109 West Elm St. in Okawville

Phone: 618-243-2091

Website: ourhsc.org

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Red Bud

Human Service Center

Office: 10257 Illinois 3 in Red Bud

Phone: 618-282-6233

Website: ourhsc.org

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Sparta

Human Service Center

Office: 104 Northtown Drive in Sparta

Phone: 618-443-3045

Website: ourhsc.org

Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Swansea

Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services Pathways Counseling

Office: 4950 Old Collinsville Road in Swansea

Phone: 618-624-4060

Website: bchfs.com

Services offered: Counseling

...in Waterloo

Human Support Services

Office: 988 North Illinois 3 in Waterloo

Phone: 618-939-4444

Website: hss1.org

Services offered: Counseling

  Comments  