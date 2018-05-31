Here are signs your child could be suicidal and local places they can go for help

Signs someone could be suicidal or in crisis

▪ Disinterest in personal appearance, responsibilities or family and friends

▪ Uncontrolled crying spells; expressions of hopelessness or feeling trapped

▪ An unexplained drop in grades

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ Giving away belongings or making arrangements for pets

▪ Writing about suicide as a positive thing; romanticizing death

▪ Sudden changes in sleeping behavior or irritability; a lack of emotion or hypersensitivity

▪ Seeking access to pills or weapons

▪ Has formed a plan for suicide

▪ A sudden calm among teens who had been affected by depression

Dos and Don’ts

▪ DO ask if they are thinking about suicide.

▪ DON’T leave them alone during a crisis.

▪ DO remove firearms, car keys, medications or other means they could use to hurt or kill themselves.

▪ DO listen without judgment.

▪ DON’T promise to keep what they say a secret.

▪ DO encourage them to seek help, and call 911 or take them to the emergency room during a crisis.

Myths about suicide

▪ Self-harm is a mental illness. FALSE. It is a symptom of mental illness.

▪ Self-harm is more than cutting yourself. TRUE. Excessive exercise, sabotaging relationships and abusing alcohol or drugs are all manners of self-harm.

▪ Self-harm is a suicide attempt. FALSE. The intention is to harm yourself, not kill yourself.

▪ If you ask a person about suicidal intentions, it will encourage them to kill themselves. FALSE. The exact opposite is true; a direct question often lowers anxiety levels and can be a deterrent. This could allow the person to feel less lonely or isolated.

▪ A young person who attempts suicide will always be suicidal. FALSE. Most people at risk feel suicidal for only a brief period in their lives, often helped by treatment.

▪ Suicide happens without warning. FALSE. Studies have revealed that most people who are suicidal gave clues and warnings regarding their intentions. Alerting to these cries for help might prevent a suicide. However, people might not recognize these warnings for what they are and should not blame themselves if they don’t see them.

Where to get help...

...anywhere in the U.S.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

▪ Phone: 1-800-273-8255

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis

Crisis Text Line

▪ Phone: 741741

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis

...in Alton

Centerstone Community Counseling Center of Northern Madison County

▪ Office: 2615 Edwards St. in Alton

▪ Phone: 618-462-2331

▪ Crisis line: 618-465-4388

▪ Website: centerstone.org

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

Madison County Catholic Charities Professional Counseling Solutions

▪ Office: 3512 McArthur Boulevard in Alton

▪ Phone: 618-462-0634

▪ Website: cc.dio.org/locations/madison-county

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Belleville

Caritas Family Solutions

▪ Office: 8601 West Main St. in Belleville

▪ Phone: 618-213-8700

▪ Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

Chestnut Health Systems

▪ Office: 12 N. 64th St. in Belleville

▪ Phone: 618-397-0900

▪ Website: chestnut.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

▪ Office: 317 West Main St. in Belleville

▪ Phone: 618-234-8904

▪ Website: lcfs.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Carlyle

Community Resource Center

▪ Office: 580 Eighth St. in Carlyle

▪ Phone: 618-594-4581

▪ Crisis line: 618-533-1391

▪ Website: crconline.info

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Centralia

Community Resource Center

▪ Office: 904 E. MLK Drive in Centralia

▪ Phone: 618-533-1391

▪ Crisis line: 618-533-1391

▪ Website: crconline.info

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Centreville

Touchette Regional Hospital

▪ Office: 5900 Bond Ave. in Centreville

▪ Phone: 618-332-3060

▪ Website: touchette.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for adults who have a mental illness

...in Chester

Human Service Center

▪ Office: 115 East Stacey St. in Chester

▪ Phone: 618-826-4547

▪ Website: ourhsc.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in East Alton

Caritas Family Solutions

▪ Office: 645 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton

▪ Phone: 618-258-8750

▪ Website: caritasfamilysolutions.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in East St. Louis

Call For Help, Inc.

▪ Office: 9400 Lebanon Road in East St. Louis

▪ Phone: 618-397-0968

▪ Website: callforhelpinc.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; group treatment for adults with mental illnesses; residential program for people who are homeless and have a mental illness

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center

▪ Office: 505 South 8th St. in East St. Louis

▪ Phone: 618-482-7330

▪ Website: cbhc1.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Fairview Heights

Provident, Inc.

▪ Office: 5016 North Illinois St., suite A, in Fairview Heights

▪ Phone: 618-398-7250

▪ Crisis line: 314-647-4357

▪ Website: providentstl.org

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

...in Granite City

Children’s Home + Aid

▪ Office: 2133 Johnson Road, suite 104, in Granite City

▪ Phone: 618-452-8900

▪ Website: childrenshomeandaid.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

Chestnut Health Systems

▪ Office: 50 Northgate Industrial Drive in Granite City

▪ Phone: 618-877-4420

▪ Crisis line for southern Madison County: 618-877-0316

▪ Website: chestnut.org

▪ Services offered: Support during crisis; counseling

Gateway Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health Service

▪ Office: 2100 Madison Ave. in Granite City

▪ Phone: 618-798-3000

▪ Website: gatewayregional.net

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

Madison County Catholic Charities Professional Counseling Solutions

▪ Office: 2266 Madison Ave. in Granite City

▪ Phone: 618-877-1184

▪ Website: cc.dio.org/locations/madison-county

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Highland

Highland Area Christian Service Ministry

▪ Office: 900 Chestnut St. in Highland

▪ Phone: 618-654-9295

▪ Website: hacsmfoodpantry.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling referrals

...in O’Fallon

Karla Smith Behavioral Health

▪ Office: 200 North Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon

▪ Phone: 618-624-5771

▪ Website: karlasmithbehavioralhealth.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Okawville

Human Service Center

▪ Office: 109 West Elm St. in Okawville

▪ Phone: 618-243-2091

▪ Website: ourhsc.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Red Bud

Human Service Center

▪ Office: 10257 Illinois 3 in Red Bud

▪ Phone: 618-282-6233

▪ Website: ourhsc.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Sparta

Human Service Center

▪ Office: 104 Northtown Drive in Sparta

▪ Phone: 618-443-3045

▪ Website: ourhsc.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling; residential program for people who have a mental illness

...in Swansea

Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services Pathways Counseling

▪ Office: 4950 Old Collinsville Road in Swansea

▪ Phone: 618-624-4060

▪ Website: bchfs.com

▪ Services offered: Counseling

...in Waterloo

Human Support Services

▪ Office: 988 North Illinois 3 in Waterloo

▪ Phone: 618-939-4444

▪ Website: hss1.org

▪ Services offered: Counseling