Granite City school officials investigate allegation of relationship between teacher, student

For the last week, Granite City District 9 has been investigating allegations that a teacher had a relationship with a 2018 graduate of Granite City High School, according to the superintendent.
“Rumors came to me about that alleged situation,” District 9 Superintendent Jim Greenwald said in an interview Friday.
“I got wind of this and I would say within 10 seconds started making phone calls,” he added. He described the district’s investigation as “extensive.”
Greenwald declined to name the teacher. “I have to be extremely careful due to the fact that this is a confidential, personnel matter,” he said.
Greenwald said a letter of resignation would be on the agenda for the next school board meeting. The board meets next on June 26.
