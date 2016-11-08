Politics & Government

November 8, 2016 8:16 PM

Are the judges who ran for election rather than retention prevailing?

By George Pawlaczyk

and Lexi Cortes

With more than half of precincts counted, incumbent Judge John Baricevic trailed Republican challenger Rob Duebbert by about 5,000 votes in the race to serve the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Clair, Randolph, Monroe, Perry, Washington counties.

Baricevic, along with fellow Democrats Judge Robert Haida and Judge Robert LeChien, announced they would retire in December and run for the judge positions created by their retirements in November. That move allowed them to avoid running for retention in which they would need “yes” votes from at least 60 percent of voters. Instead, they only need one more vote than their opponents to win.

Baricevic-Duebbert

Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)

Baricevic: 44,027

Duebbert: 49,182

LeChien-Cason

Results (With 81 out of 216 precincts reporting)

LeChien: 28,261

Cason: 25,560

Haida (unopposed)

Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)

Haida: 72,149

Haida, a Democrat, is unopposed.

Brown retention

Democrat Richard Brown is running for retention in the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Retention (Needs 60% Voter Approval)

Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)

Yes: 64,489

No: 24,159

3rd Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties)

Matoesian retention

A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian is running for retention.

Retention (Needs 60% Voter Approval)

Results (With 221 out of 250 precincts reporting)

Yes: 76,669

No: 34,430

Mudge retention

William Mudge is running for retention.

Results (With 213 out of 250 precincts reporting)

Yes: 80,616

No: 32,475

Illinois 5th District Appellate Court (Bruce Stewart vacancy)

Bleyer-Barberis

Democrat Brad K. Bleyer faces Republican John B. Barberis Jr.

Unofficial results with 60 percent of precincts reporting

Bleyer: 153,222

Barberis: 190,351

Illinois 5th District Appellate Court (James Wexstten vacancy)

Moore-Weber

Republican James R. “Randy” Moore faces Democrat Jo Beth Weber.

Unofficial results with 50 percent of precincts reporting

Moore: 183,937

Weber: 161,968

