Are the judges who ran for election rather than retention prevailing?

With more than half of precincts counted, incumbent Judge John Baricevic trailed Republican challenger Rob Duebbert by about 5,000 votes in the race to serve the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Clair, Randolph, Monroe, Perry, Washington counties.
Baricevic, along with fellow Democrats Judge Robert Haida and Judge Robert LeChien, announced they would retire in December and run for the judge positions created by their retirements in November. That move allowed them to avoid running for retention in which they would need “yes” votes from at least 60 percent of voters. Instead, they only need one more vote than their opponents to win.
Baricevic-Duebbert
Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)
Baricevic: 44,027
Duebbert: 49,182
LeChien-Cason
Results (With 81 out of 216 precincts reporting)
LeChien: 28,261
Cason: 25,560
Haida (unopposed)
Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)
Haida: 72,149
Haida, a Democrat, is unopposed.
Brown retention
Democrat Richard Brown is running for retention in the 20th Judicial Circuit.
Retention (Needs 60% Voter Approval)
Results (With 200 out of 340 precincts reporting)
Yes: 64,489
No: 24,159
3rd Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties)
Matoesian retention
A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian is running for retention.
Retention (Needs 60% Voter Approval)
Results (With 221 out of 250 precincts reporting)
Yes: 76,669
No: 34,430
Mudge retention
William Mudge is running for retention.
Results (With 213 out of 250 precincts reporting)
Yes: 80,616
No: 32,475
Illinois 5th District Appellate Court (Bruce Stewart vacancy)
Bleyer-Barberis
Democrat Brad K. Bleyer faces Republican John B. Barberis Jr.
Unofficial results with 60 percent of precincts reporting
Bleyer: 153,222
Barberis: 190,351
Illinois 5th District Appellate Court (James Wexstten vacancy)
Moore-Weber
Republican James R. “Randy” Moore faces Democrat Jo Beth Weber.
Unofficial results with 50 percent of precincts reporting
Moore: 183,937
Weber: 161,968
