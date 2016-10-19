Candidate Profile: Angela Grossmann-Roewe

Name: Angela Grossmann-Roewe
Age: 39
Immediate family members: Husband Thomas Roewe Jr.; sons Zach, 13, and Ian, 10
Occupation: St. Clair County Board Member, Real Estate Photographer
Office sought: St. Clair County Board of Review
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: St. Clair County Board 2013-present
Why are you running?: I want to continue to offer the highest level of professionalism to all residents who contact the Board of Review, and listen to their concerns.
What skills do you plan to bring to the Board of Review?: I will bring 14 years of professional knowledge of local property values in addition to fairness and honesty to the Board of Review. I am also a Certified Illinois Assessing Officer, a license required for this office.
Why is the Board of Review important?: All reassessments and assessments should appropriate a fair tax burden among all property owners. All taxpayers deserve the chance to appeal if they feel their taxes are incorrect, and this is where Board of Review members come in.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The biggest issue facing St. Clair County at this time is state budget cuts and unfunded mandates. We need to continue to streamline paperwork and reduce costs as much as possible.
What improvements do you want to see in the Board of Review?: Once I get the opportunity to work in the Board of Review office, I will correct any deficiencies I encounter and bring even more professionalism to the environment.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: I am fair, honest, and always take the time to listen to my constituents’ problems. As a County Board Member, all of my residents have my personal cell phone number, and I am accessible around the clock.
As a lifelong resident of the county, I have worked in the real estate market for 14 years, and I am ready to go to work in this field for the people of St. Clair County.
I am active in my community because I want to see it continue to grow and thrive.
I serve on the County Board's Environmental Committee, Public Safety Committee as chairman, and Parks and Property Committee. I was appointed by the State's Attorney to serve on the St. Clair County Juvenile Judicial Council, which supports St. Clair County Teen Court and Juvenile Capacity Committee.
I am a graduate of Belleville Township High School East, and McKendree College, which honored me with the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Excellence in Community Service Award.
I am president of the Chenot Place – Crest Haven Neighborhood Association, and a member of both Our Lady Queen of Peace and St. Teresa parishes in Belleville.
I am also a member of the McKendree University Alumni Association Board of Directors, the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois Board of Directors, and a member of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Daughters of American Revolution.
Comments