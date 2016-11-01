Candidate profile: William “Bill” Robertson

NAME: William "Bill" Robertson
AGE: 61
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Wife Terry, daughters Kelli and Tina, son Tony
OCCUPATION: retired police officer
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County board District 15
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democratic
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: Current 1st term County board member for last 4 years
Why are you running for this office?
I am bringing honest representation, not politics to the County board. You can't do that if your goal is to play politics and giving representation is your secondary goal.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
To continue bringing down the current tax rates by improving efficiencies of the County. A good example is the upgrades to the Circuit Clerk, States Attorney, and Sheriff where information is now only entered once and shared across their systems rather than entering information up to three times in three systems.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
I'd like to see additional funding of critical services from adding deputies to increased funding for the Child Advocacy Center which handles the worst kind of brutality to kids.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
As a board we have been very fiscally conservative with the taxpayers monies and have continued cutting Madison County’s rate. What this cut would do and I asked this specific question in a Public Safety meeting is what would this cut mean to critical services. The answer given is we would have to cut up to six Madison County Deputies and up to two people from the States Attorney's office in addition to dozens of other job cuts. Locking Madison County out of its ability to provide critical and necessary services is counter to everything my constituents have expressed to me.
Why should the voters elect you?
When I first ran I promised that I would work to contain costs and to cut Madison County’s tax burden. I was able to do this with the cooperation of elected officials, appointed officials, and hard work from both sides of the aisle. I believe having a balanced budget and to fix problems is the way an elected official should act and to not just “play politics.”
