Candidate profile: Brad Beck

NAME: Brad Beck
AGE: 51
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Jennifer Beck (wife)
OCCUPATION: Project Manager-Atlantis Pools
OFFICE SOUGHT: County Board District 6
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
Why are you running for this office?
I'm running for this position to serve my community.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Transparency in government, ensure that my district receives services for the taxes that are paid.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Continue to reduce the budget to bring tax relief to the citizens.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
Yes.
Why should the voters elect you?
The people of my community know me as a person committed to the community. I have been involved in several nonprofit endeavors in the Alton-Godfrey area and want to continue that commitment in County Government.
Comments