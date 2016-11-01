Candidate profile: Fred Schulte

NAME: Fred Schulte
AGE: 64
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: James Schulte - son
OCCUPATION: Business Owner - Edwardsville Frozen Foods, 36 years; Edwardsville Township Clerk - 15 years; Hamel Mutual Insurance Company - Vice President, one year; Board Member, 30 years
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board Member - District 18
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: Edwardsville Township Clerk - 15 years
Why are you running for this office?
I want to bring my conservative values and business experience to the County Board to improve the county's financial operation as well as communication with the residents of the 18th District.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
My top priority would be to reduce taxes and fees while improving the quality of services.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
I would work with my fellow board members regardless of party affiliation to earn the trust and respect of residents with clear and transparent government.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
I am in favor of a 5-cent reduction to the County's property tax rate because I believe it will benefit the residents of District 18 by reducing their property tax burden without affecting needed services.
Why should the voters elect you?
I am qualified to serve as a Madison County Board Member because of my business, government, and volunteer experience. As a businessman, I continually try to earn the trust and respect of my customers by providing the best products and the best possible service. As Township Clerk, I effectively work with members of both parties to do what is best for the people we represent. As a former church council member and vice president of Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville, I worked closely with my committee to prepare the personnel budget for both the church and the school, which included salaries and benefits for more than 30 employees. As a Madison County Board Member, I would employ these same qualities and lessons learned. I will bring the same common sense that has enabled me to operate a successful business for 36 years. I will give the people of the 18th District the best possible service and will work with my fellow board members, both Democrats and Republicans, with mutual respect and understanding to make sure the County serves the needs of all residents regardless of party affiliation. I will bring a conservative approach to the county's financial operation, but I would also work to improve communications with the people of the 18th District. There are tough decisions that need to be made by the County Board - I am ready to do that.
