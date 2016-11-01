Candidate Profile: Harold “Lee” Wathan Jr.

NAME: Harold "Lee" Wathan Jr
AGE: 59
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Brandon, Alex, Keely
OCCUPATION: National Sales Director, Primerica Financial Services
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board District 28
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: None
Why are you running for this office?
Madison County needs some common sense leadership. It's time to get past the things that divide us, past the party labels and work together to get the best results for the residents of Madison County. I am willing to work with anyone to achieve this.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
I propose we get back to the basics. Let's focus on fully funding the basic services our residents expect. For example, we have to help our police officers and fire department EMT teams have everything they need to stop the heroin scourge in our county. Aren't you tired of seeing the thefts, fights, family breakdowns & deaths that this drug causes? I am and I believe I have a moral responsibility to do all I can to end its use.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
I support a “no kill” program at the Madison County Animal Shelter. Eliminating adoption costs would allow more families to adopt, thereby decreasing the time pets stay in the shelter. I would immediately ask residents to point out regulations that make their lives, needlessly, more difficult. I would ask the same of people creating jobs in our county. I would immediately propose eliminating needless regulations and simplifying those that couldn't be eliminated.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
Yes, I support this reduction in taxes. We are already paying enough. Just consider this, Madison County tax assessments are 50 percent higher than the national average, in a state that already has the 2nd highest property taxes in the nation. Enough is enough!
Why should the voters elect you?
I will do my absolute best, always, to represent you honestly & honorably.
Comments