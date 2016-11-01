Candidate profile: James Futrell

NAME: James Futrell
AGE: 32
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Jessica (wife), Claire (daughter)
OCCUPATION: Controller, IT Director
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board (District 13)
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: n/a
Why are you running for this office?
Restore integrity back to county government.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Join the lowering of property taxes fight.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Work to bring business to Madison County.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
Yes.
Why should the voters elect you?
I have never been elected to public office.
