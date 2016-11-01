Elections 2016

November 1, 2016 4:08 PM

Candidate profile: James Futrell

NAME: James Futrell

AGE: 32

IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Jessica (wife), Claire (daughter)

OCCUPATION: Controller, IT Director

OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board (District 13)

PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican

PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: n/a

Why are you running for this office?

Restore integrity back to county government.

What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?

Join the lowering of property taxes fight.

What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?

Work to bring business to Madison County.

Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?

Yes.

Why should the voters elect you?

I have never been elected to public office.

