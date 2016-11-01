Candidate profile: Joe Semanisin

NAME: Joe Semanisin
AGE: 71
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Wife, Diane, daughter Vicki and son Mike
OCCUPATION: Retired sales manager at Richards Brick Co,. St. Louis, MO
OFFICE SOUGHT: County Board District 27
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITIONS: Maryville Village Trustee, 12 years; Collinsville Township Trustee, 18 years.
Why are you running for this office?
Madison County is in great financial shape and I would like to see it remain in the black and fiscally sound.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Fiscal responsibility and bringing more jobs to Madison County, like Amazon who recently located in Madison County with approximately 1,000 good paying jobs. As Chairman Dunstan has put forth an effort to bring back the steel mills jobs, I will continue to support him in this effort.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Completion of the renovations of the Jail and the Courthouse while keeping property taxes down.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
Madison County has already cut the tax rate by 3.5 percent and I hope we can cut the upcoming budget again. Always looking to reduce property taxes while maintaining excellent county services for the taxpayers.
Why should the voters elect you?
Madison County is in the black, debt-free, AAA Bond rating, transparent and is one of the best run counties in the state of Illinois and I want to keep it fiscally sound. I enjoy helping my constituents to the best of my ability. When tax dollars come back to our district, it benefits all of us, not just one political party. I'm happy to say that through the cooperation of various elected officials and committees, I've been fortunate to bring back approximately 7.5 million of your tax dollars to our district for road improvements, sidewalks and park enhancements, etc. I humbly ask for your support to continue working for District 27 as it is an honor and privilege to serve you!
Comments