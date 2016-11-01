Candidate profile: Tyler Oberkfell

NAME: Tyler Oberkfell
AGE: 32
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Wife: Jenn, Children: Drew, Alex, and Aiden
OCCUPATION: Industrial Technology Teacher & Part Time Project Manager
OFFICE SOUGHT: County Board District 2
PARTY AFFILIATION: Independent
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: I have not been elected to a public office before.
Why are you running for this office?
As a lifelong resident of Troy, I have watched our community grow into the great place that it is today. I understand the unique needs within the district and I realize that in order for our community to continue to thrive and be a great place to raise a family, we need bi-partisan leadership. As an independent, I will approach my work on the county board based on the principles of honesty and integrity, not party affiliation. I support working families, public safety, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, government transparency, and community growth. I will work with local officials to bring county resources to District 2 without raising local taxes.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
My top priority if elected would be representing the people of District 2 with honesty and integrity in order to ensure the community remains a great place for working families and prosperous businesses.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
I would seek to make improvements to District 2 by utilizing county resources without raising taxes.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
I am in favor of lower taxes. I believe this can be achieved by eliminating wasteful and non-essential spending. The states attorney and sheriff in Madison county have stated that the 5-cent cut would reduce the funding they receive to do their jobs. That means there will be less resources for public safety. I support law enforcement and public safety and believe that this cut would hurt both. For these reasons, I am against this tax cut.
Why should the voters elect you?
Voters should elect me because I will be an independent voice for them. I will work in the best interest of the district and the people, not the best interest of politicians. As an industrial education teacher, coach, and project manager, I am uniquely qualified for this position on the county board. I have extensive experience working with people, technology, and budgets. My experience will allow me to approach my work on the county board with a solid understanding of how to best serve the people of District 2.
