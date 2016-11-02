Candidate profile: James R. “Randy” Moore

NAME: James R. "Randy" Moore
AGE: 63
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Wife: Cynthia; Sons: Nathan, Jonathan and David; Daughters: Natalie, Rachel and Susanna
OCCUPATION: Justice, 5th District Appellate Court of State of Illinois
OFFICE SOUGHT: Justice, 5th District Appellate Court of State of Illinois
PARTY: Republican
PREVIOUS ELECTED OFFICES: At Large Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit of the State of Illinois (2007- present); Assigned to 5th District Appellate Court by Supreme Court Order in December, 2014 and effective January 2015 - present; President of Williamson County Regional Board of School Trustees (1994 –1998); Alderman, City of Carterville (1981–1991)
Q. Why are you running?
A. The Court System should not subject to political or financial influences. Justice is not for sale. I am running to keep the Judiciary independent of outside political and financial interests, maintain an impartial Judiciary and maintain the integrity of our courts.
Q. Do you believe judges should be able to resign in order to run for election instead of retention? Why or why not?
A. No they should not. Regardless of whether they can, they should not. Doing so injects political, partisan, and financial influences which running for retention is designed to avoid. I have urged a vote to retain all judges currently running for retention in the 5th District for this reason, and because they all deserve to be retained.
Q. Do you plan to serve your full term?
A. I am now serving in a temporary assigned position on the Appellate Court. I am seeking a full term to that court. Eleven years ago, I was the recipient of a kidney transplant. No one knows the future, but God.
Q. There’s an opioid and drug use problem in the area. How should law enforcement approach the issue to stem the tide of drug abuse?
A. That is for law enforcement to determine.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing our court system, and how would you address it?
A. The biggest issue facing our Court System is the threat to the integrity, independence and impartiality of the Court system from those who would seek to control the courts through the buying of influence.
Q. Why should people vote for you
A. I have 39 years of legal experience. I was an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Carbondale for 2 years. I handled prosecutions, litigation, administrative proceedings, etc. For 28 years, I was a solo practitioner. I litigated a wide variety of matters. I handled cases as a lawyer from the first interview and evaluation all the way through pleading, discovery, motions, settlement negotiations, trial, post-trial, and appeal phases. As an attorney and counselor at law, I advised people concerning their affairs, great and small. That experience is exactly the legal and practical experience needed on the Fifth District Appellate Court. I have nearly 10 years experience as a judge. I have eight years experience as a Trial Court Judge rotating in numerous heavy volume dockets. I have 2 years experience as a Justice on the Appellate Court. I am the only candidate with Appellate Court Judge Experience. I have published all my decisions as an Appellate Justice to be transparent and to demonstrate to all that I have been fair, impartial, and independent. I have been rated as "Highly Qualified" by the ISBA. As a solo practitioner I had to run a business and provide for my family and represent clients competently. While doing that for 28 years I was not on a government payroll, so I understand the many pressures facing businesses. Having been married over 41 years, with eight children and twelve grandchildren, I also bring to the court the life experience it takes to be a good judge. I always make sure to hear both sides of all cases carefully and patiently, waiting to hear all the law and the facts, before rendering a decision. I believe I am the kind of judge I would want to appear in front of if I were myself a litigant. Finally, and most importantly, I not in the pocket of anyone.
