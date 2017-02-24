Candidate Profile: Derrick Maxwell, Sr.

Name: Derrick Maxwell Sr.
Age: 55
Immediate Family members: Bernita Maxwell (Wife)
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis City Council
Occupation: Self Employed
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running?: I am running to make a positive difference.
What is the most important issue facing the City of East St. Louis? How would you approach it?: One of the most important issue is basic city services. This would be addressed by reevaluating city contracts and making them citizen friendly.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: Looking for citizens of East St. Louis, willing to Serve The People.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality?: Review all contracts and make them more efficient.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not?: Due to East St. Louis having one of the highest tax rates in the area, I cannot support a tax increase, at this time.
Why should people vote for you?: I am a life long resident of East St. Louis and I am double-vested. I live and have a business in the community. I would like to be a voice at the table for the Citizens.
