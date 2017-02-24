Candidate Profile: Dennis F. Oaks

Name: Dennis F. Oaks
Age: 64
Immediate Family members: Spouse, Valerie, three children Jeff, Stacey and Sarah and four grandsons Josh, Brandon, Kyle and Cole.
Town: Unincorporated St. Clair County near Belleville
Office seeking: Stookey Township Trustee
Occupation: Retired fire chief of the Northwest Fire Protection District
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None.
Why are you running? I’m running because I retired as Fire Chief from the Northwest Fire Protection District after 35 years of dedicated service to my community. I enjoy helping others and would like to continue to do so as a township trustee. I believe my background in management would be beneficial to the board. I look forward to serving the citizens of Stookey Township. I also want to preserve strong and safe neighbor hoods and help to maintain our roads an infrastructure.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is beneficial to some parts of unincorporated St. Clair County. Others townships that follow municipalities boundaries do not benefit the citizens, because the municipalities provide the services. The role of Stookey Township has several. They provide sewer service, road maintenance, parks for families to enjoy, and help other programs financially to serve citizens in the township. Stookey Township plays a vital role for everyone that resides in it. Excellent snow removal, ice mitigation, Christmas tree disposal site, storm debris removal, and assisting the poor and needy. I will, if elected, advocate to continue to provide superior service to all residents.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Job Description Stookey Township Trustee: Serve as a liaison for the people. Attend all monthly meeting/and special meetings. Involves participation of duties and tasks assigned to him/her. Active in preparing/developing annual township budget(s) decisions. Set an oversee polices and mandates. Keep a watchful eye on communities interests. Ensure assistance is available to all. Familiarizing with the on going business of the township. Be involved in all concerns brought to the board. Will assist in development of short/long range planning. Approve/disapprove paying of bills. Attend training work shops
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? Most important issues facing Stookey and how would I approach it? Continue to improve road conditions within the township. Maintain/upgrade water run off in streets. Residents should follow all zoning rules. Up keep maintenance/real estate of occupied/vacant properties. If and when the board would receive complaints are concerns about the above issues, I would approach each incident separately to be able to achieve a suitable conclusion.
Why should people vote for you? Because I’ve lived in Stookey Township for 27 years, and will continue to live year for years to come. I want to keep our neighborhoods strong and safe for existing families an future families who want to reside in the township. I’m a dedicated individual that will do my best to support everyone in the township too the best of my ability. With my background experience as Chief administrator for Northwest Fire District will benefit my position as a trustee. Make myself available at all times as possible.
Comments