Candidate Profile: Dorothy Joshway

Name: Dorothy Joshway
Age: 62
Immediate Family members: N/A
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis Township Supervisor
Occupation: Audit Clerk
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Republican Precinct 21 Committeewoman
Why are you running? I decided to run for the office of township supervisor to end some of the corruption and mismanagement that has become a disservice to the citizens. It seem to have become the norm in our city with the same politicians continue to run for different offices throughout the city. As a resident of East St. Louis, I find it disheartening to read about the corruption and mismanagement of my community where 45% of citizens live below the poverty. City government should be fiscal responsible and accountable to the taxpayers as well as provide the much needed services to the citizens.
What is your view on township government and its role? My view on the township government is to proved service to the under-served citizens by managing the programs as required by state law. The township role in my opinion is to be fiscal responsible and accountable to the citizens by accounting for all funds granted.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Responsible for administering the programs with 100% accountability and fiscal responsible to ensure the needs of the seniors and citizens are meet. Provide a comprehensive approach to meeting the need of the citizens while following state law. Finding ways to eliminate wasted to minimize the cost to taxpayers. Establish a networking with the clergies and other organizations to maximize the benefit of service. Find ways to enhance existing programs and seek funding to create and implement new programs or services. Develop a partnership with city government to optimize the effectiveness of administering social services according to State guidelines.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing East St. Louis Township is mismanagement, corruption and an employment agency for the politicians. I would approach it by being fiscal responsible and accountable for the services the township provides. Advertise positions and employ seniors to help supplement their income. Create an environment that is conducive to the citizens and services the township administers.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? As an audit clerk, I will be able to put a check and balance system in place that will account for the township funds with 100% accuracy and in compliance with State law.
Why should people vote for you? I have been employed in the private sector for more than 30 years. I have a proven record of being fiscal responsible and accountable by implementing check and balance systems to enhance the performance of my duties. My work ethics and dedication with my employers has been with efficiency in performing the duties according to the job description and specification of job duties. These are the highlights of why the citizens of East St. Louis should vote for me as township supervisor to entrust the much needed programs that has become a disservice for the citizens of East St. Louis.
