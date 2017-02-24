Candidate Profile: John Vosler

Name: John Vosler
Age: 61
Immediate Family members: Katherine Vosler, daughter, Chip Vosler, son, Olivia and Sophia, granddaughters.
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: St.Clair Township Trustee
Occupation: Medical technologist, and retired from the Navy.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running?: I was asked to by someone I respect, and I want to stop others from frivolous expenditures using the people’s money.
What is your view on township government and its role? Providing promised services within budget.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Be smart, be honest and remember it’s not your money.
What is the most important issue facing St. Clair Township? How would you approach it? I believe the BND editorial page has covered that extensively. I would approach it by voting no to frivolous spending.
St. Clair Township has had its share of controversy lately including sewer rates and the number of employees in the highway department. What are your views on these issues? Dave did a good job keeping sewer rates as low as possible in the area covered by Swansea. They would have been a lot higher had he not acted. I will never be a party to raising sewer rates. I pay them too. The second part of your question was answered in the last question.
Why should people vote for you? I won’t lie, and I won’t spend your money for things we don’t need
