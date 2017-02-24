Candidate Profile: Temera Gilmore

Name: Temera Gilmore
Age: 38
Immediate Family members: Nicquayzha Conway, Lorenzo Henderson Jr.
Town: East Saint Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis Township Trustee
Occupation: Metro Driver
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running?: Decrease poverty, reinstate programs for the elderly and youth. Change the face of the city with a trustworthy heart. Create jobs worth having, mentoring programs, grief programs. Change the crime rate and clean up the streets.
What is your view on township government and its role?: There just be people that are for the people as a whole no matter their description. I feel the role of the township trustee should not only hire people to clean the streets up, I feel that the best teacher is an experienced teacher. Hands on community development over the entire city. Reinstating the tax wheel sticker, there own local trash company. I also feel that the township trustees should also do community services along with the people. Then financially support the community.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: Trustworthy and a people person, must also be dependable at anytime of the day. Must been willing to work without pay if needed to help the citizens in the community. Must be drug free as well as have a clean record. Must be dedicated to the job.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it?: The funds that come in and out should always be recorded in more than one way. There should also be no relatives in positions that deals with the city finances. Must change the face of the people who are in office with a trustworthy team of educated people.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent?: I would ensure the fund are appropriately spent by researching what programs are needed and what is not. A final written report on vendors and keeping a strict track record on credit cards and checks at the end of each week.
Why should people vote for you?: I’m young from the community and energetic. I service the community daily. I understand the frustration of the single mothers and father. I will work hard to help change the mindset of our community no matter what it takes. I will help create and reinstate programs to better the lives of the citizens. I also have a degree in Criminal Justice Forensic Science. Most of all I am the people in the community. I live a regular life. I’m not a politician I am a mother, grandmother, daughter and a sister with passion for all people no matter the shade of color.
Comments