Candidate Profile: Lorena Riley

Name: Lorena Riley
Age: 46
Immediate Family members: Tyrone Riley, father, Tyria Riley, sister, Annissa Stanley, sister.
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis City Council member
Occupation: Promotional Marketing Representative
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am running for East St. Louis City Council to stop the laughter pertaining to the political culture within East St. Louis.
What is the most important issue facing the City of East St. Louis? How would you approach it? The lack of economic development is the most important issue facing the city of East St. Louis. I would approach it by contacting the 100 plus companies that I have researched to pitch a partnership with or expansion to the East St. Louis area.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Impoverished community seeks a creative and seasoned critical thinker with leadership abilities who isn’t easily influenced, money motivated, power hungry or politically connected yet utilizes common sense and is willing to put the needs of its citizens first.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? To reduce or keep costs down in East St. Louis I would: 1.Hire only when absolutely necessary 2. Offer early retirement 3. Implement a salary freeze for city employees 4. Attempt to renegotiate and/or revise city contracts. 5. Vet contractor’s bids to verify that they are in line with those received by other cities for comparable services.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support the One Cent County Sales Tax referendum only if the monies are used “strictly” for the proposed purpose. The amount requested is extremely minimal and the revenue that will be received is crucial to maintaining a safe and thriving learning environment.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for Lorena Riley because I can do what hasn’t been done in over two decades and that’s bring jobs to the city of East St. Louis. I’m offering job creation or the city will have my resignation.
