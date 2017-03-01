Candidate profile: Kathleen “Kathy” Goclan

Name: Kathleen “Kathy” Goclan
Age: Irrelevant
Immediate family members: Husband, Ed; two sons, Eddie and Christopher
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Granite City Township Supervisor
Occupation: Retired insurance agent
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? To reduce taxes and make a difference in local government.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government should exist only to serve the taxpayers and should strive to be user friendly while spending taxpayer dollars in the most efficient manner possible. The role of township government as defined by the State of Illinois is to administer general assistance to the needy as a primary safety net. In fact, many townships spend more money in salaries and benefits for employees than they do in assistance to the poor. This is unacceptable and if township government should exist, it should do so in a cost effective manner.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The primary role of Township Supervisor is to make sure that the township is run in the most efficient and ethical manner possible. The Township Supervisor should work diligently to assure taxpayers that every tax dollar is being spent effectively.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City Township? How would you approach it? Property taxes are a huge concern to nearly every taxpayer that I’ve talked too. I would freeze the township’s tax levy and examine every facet of township government to look for ways to optimize spending to ease the burden on the taxpayer.
Why should people vote for you? My hope is that the citizens of Granite City Township will recognize that I am a life long resident of our area and that I know the issues our community faces. I have spent most of my career in the private sector except for 13 years that I worked for the federal government, and never held a political office. I will bring common sense practices from the private sector into township government, making it more accountable and transparent to the taxpayer.
