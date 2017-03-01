Candidate profile: Dennis Hill

Name: Dennis Hill
Age: 64
Immediate family members: Spouse - Alene; Son - Andrew; Daughter - Madeline
Town: Collinsville
Office seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Financial Services Professional
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Currently serving my first term as Collinsville Township Trustee
Why are you running? I am running to ensure high quality, cost-effective programs for seniors, to maintain a fair and equitable tax assessment process for small businesses and homeowners and to continue efforts to create a more transparent and efficient Collinsville Township.
What is your view on township government and its role? I view the role of township government as integral in maintaining our infrastructure, offering social and community services for seniors and our most vulnerable residents in need, as well as being responsive to the needs of all township residents at a local level.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Wanted: Fiscally responsible manager of budgets and personnel with the ability to listen to and consider all sides of an issue prior to making a final decision which serves the greater good rather than special interests.
What is the most important issue facing Collinsville Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing Collinsville Township is the prudent, financially responsible stewardship of tax payer's funds, ensuring that services benefit all residents of Collinsville Township. I would approach this task by soliciting the opinions of all of the township's residents.
Why should people vote for you? I am asking for your vote because I believe I have the financial and personal experience necessary to represent the best interests of all of the people of Collinsville Township.
