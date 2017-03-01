Candidate profile: Elaine Beckland

Name: Elaine Beckland
Age: 44
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Nameoki Township Assessor
Immediate family members: John (husband), Anthony, Erik, Nathan (sons)
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Contracted Nameoki Township Tax Assessor 2010-2013
Why are you running? I have experience doing the assessors job, and I enjoy it. I started out as a secretary in the assessors office in 2008, so I am familiar with the duties of all the employees that the assessors office has. I will be a full time assessor working 40 hours a week. I will also trim the office budget back to a more manageable level.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government should be geared more toward helping the residents of the township. Being trusted by the residents and for them not to be afraid or too intimidated to come to the office. Knowing a friendly knowledgeable face awaits them.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Seeking assessor. Professional, motivated, self starter with computer skills and great customer service. Friendly and outgoing personality a plus. CIAO designation required.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the assessors office is the steadily increasing budget. For the past three years it has climbed to an astounding $194,700. I will evaluate and cut all unnecessary spending to bring it back to a more realistic number. My highest budget when I was in office was $108,100, and was decreasing from there. I will also have no other job to consume my time.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? Only spend money on the needs of the office so that it can function effectively for the residents of the township. And by devoting my time to being the assessor, thus eliminating the need for others to cover in an absence.
Why should people vote for you? I will have no other job, being township assessor will be the only priority I have. I can trim the budget and save the taxpayers money. I have done it in the past, experience matters.
Comments