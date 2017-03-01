Candidate profile: Tammy N. Hanfelder

Name: Tammy N. Hanfelder
Age: 54
Immediate family members: Michael Hanfelder, son; Mandi Hanfelder, daughter; William and Gloria Hanfelder, parents; Tari and Dan Harper, sister and brother-in-law; Ali and Andi Harper, nieces
Town: Nameoki Township, Granite City
Office seeking: Nameoki Township Assessor
Occupation: Laborer
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Nameoki Township Assessor, current
Why are you running? I am running because I want to continue to make a difference in Nameoki Township. I take pride in serving the residents of Nameoki Township as their assessor. I will maintain honesty and professionalism in the assessor’s office. As your township assessor I intend to continue to assess the property of Nameoki Township fairly and correctly. I want to continue to make our township a better place to live.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is a well needed part of government for the residents of Nameoki Township. Speaking from the Township assessor’s office, our residents utilize the office to the maximum. We provide many vital services for our residents, seniors, disabled veterans and disabled residents. For our home-bound residents we provide an “in-home visit” to accommodate them in filing their yearly exemptions.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Job Description for Nameoki Township Assessor: Seeking a lifelong resident of Nameoki Township. Someone who is hard working, honest and professional. Must hold the Certified Illinois Assessing Officials designation, have experience in the Real Estate field and be familiar with current market values in our township. They must be able to analyze the market to assess in a fair and equitable manner.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? I can’t speak for Nameoki Township as a whole, but speaking from the assessor’s office, our most important issue is helping the residents understand the real estate taxation process. We approach this by explaining how the tax rate is determined and how their property assessment and tax rate equates to their tax bill.
Why should people vote for you? I am asking for the vote of the Nameoki Township residents because I will make our township a better place to live. I am a lifelong resident, my family has raised five generations on the same horseradish farm. I have served as your Township Assessor for the past three plus years. I assist all our seniors citizens and disabled residents with their exemptions. I intend to continue to assess your property fairly and correctly. I will maintain honest and professionalism in the assessor’s office.
