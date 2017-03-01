Candidate Profile: Stanley Jarvis

Name: Stanley Jarvis
Age: 55
Immediate Family members: Chris - wife - medical assistant Haley - daughter - college student Blake - son - college student
Town: Millstadt
Office seeking: Millstadt Township Road Commissioner
Occupation: Road Commissioner
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Finishing first term as Road Commissioner
Why are you running? I enjoy road maintenance and have been involved in it over 25 years. I take pride in the appearance of the roads and equipment. I like to keep all the roads in Millstadt Township in good shape.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is the closest to the people and is the most transparent. You get to deal with your neighbors and people you can talk to and trust.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Have knowledge of road surfaces, ditches, equipment and buildings. Have the ability to maintain and repair them. Be able to supervise employees. Prioritize work needed. A priority is to do the work as economically as possible.
What is the most important issue facing the Millstadt Township Road District? How would you approach it? The Governor of Illinois and others are trying to eliminate township government but don’t realize how important it is to have townships keeping up roads that the counties and villages aren’t set up to do.
Why should people vote for you? I take great pride in my work and get things done in as timely and cost-effective manner as possible. I think ahead so repairs and maintenance can last and not put a band aid on it.
Comments