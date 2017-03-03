Candidate Profile: Justin Gough

Name: Justin Gough
Age: 37
Family: Jamie - wife, Kayla and Avery - children
Town: Fairview Heights
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Trustee
Occupation: Software Engineer.
Previous Offices: Fairview Heights Alderman 2013-2017
Why I am running: I currently serve as an elected alderman in Fairview Heights, and have absolutely loved my time being an Alderman and serving the public. I believe it is important to be involved in the community and have enjoyed the people I have met and the people I have helped. All of it has been a great experience. As a Fairview Heights Alderman, my goals were to bring fiscal responsibility, reliability, and an accommodating attitude to the Council for the citizens, all of which I accomplished. I have attended over 98 percent of City Council meetings and worked with many residents on their issues and concerns. I would like to bring those same goals, my experience and work ethic to the residents of Caseyville Township and the Board. We live in a great community, and I want to continue to be part of its progress.
What is your view on township government and its role?: Township government is here to understand and serve the needs of the residents of the township. As a unit of government, it is imperative that the township supervisor and trustees work together as a team, embrace the residents and work closely with the city and village leaders that the township serves for the betterment of the citizens and communities. I believe that it is important to reach out and communicate with township residents, while ensuring the township is fiscally responsible and addressing the needs of the residents. There are many services that the township provides that the public is simply just not aware of; therefore, it will be my goal as a trustee to enhance communications with our constituents.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it?: Tap-in fees. A review of the tap-in-fees needs to be completed to reduce the impacts to residents, churches and businesses. The current structure of tap-in-fees is broken and needs to be fixed to support the development of commercial growth instead of being a deterrent for growth. It is simply not right for a small church to be charged over $25k to tap onto the system.
Also, services to the Township residents, especially the operations of the sewer services provided to the Township. We need to develop a strategic plan to continue to expand and bring affordable sewer services to all residents of the township.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: Seeking an individual that is open minded and committed to the needs of the Township residents. The individual must believe in transparency and streamlining operations, while driving to enhance the services provided to the tax payers of the Township. The individual should also be committed to putting in the time to meet with residents, fighting for key issues, as well as playing an active role in the governance of the Township by attending meetings and being a voice of the residents.
Why should people vote for you?: I am committed to the residents and working with my constituents and board members to find solutions to address issues, which I have proven while serving as an alderman in Fairview Heights over the past four years. I am committed to studying the issues and making sure any tax payer money spent is done so with due diligence. I always work hard, keep an open mind and study the facts. I am reliable as I have attended over 98 percent of City Council meetings. I have and always will return every phone call. As alderman, I have a good working relationship with the mayor and my fellow aldermen, and I will bring that same cooperative work ethic to the township board. I am proud of my record as an alderman, and I am committed to serving the best interests of the township and its residents.
