Candidate profile: Dean Hardt

Name: Dean L. Hardt
Age: 44
Immediate family members: Wife, Jennifer, three girls and one boy
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: City treasurer
Occupation: City treasurer
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Belleville alderman - 2011-2013; Belleville city treasurer - 2013 - present
Why are you running? To continue serving the residents of Belleville as treasurer and manager of the Sewer Billing and Collections Department ensuring that the residents of Belleville have responsible representation.
What is the most important issue facing the city of Belleville? How would you approach it? As the elected official responsible for the receipt of monies paid to the city of Belleville. The reduction of revenue from the state of Illinois and the expiration of TIF 3 are the major issues facing the incoming administration. The continued involvement with our state representatives and an analysis of how the elimination of TIF 3 will affect available funds is necessary to determine the best options for the city to continue the funding of infrastructure improvements and capital purchases.
What are your qualifications to lead the treasurer’s office? The managerial experience from my previous employer and experience with multiple software platforms allowed me to immediately review current practices and determine changes that improved processes and efficiencies in the treasurer’s office. My time as alderman gave me the internal and operational understanding of the city ensuring that I was able to recommend changes to the administration and council that represented the resident’s best interests. Since taking office, I have received the Certified Illinois Municipal Treasurer certification from the Illinois Municipal Treasurers Association.
What are your plans to improve operations in the treasurer’s office? I will build upon improvements in technologies and processes implemented during my administration to ensure that the treasurer's office continues to serve the best interests of the residents of Belleville.
Why should people vote for you? I believe it is important to give back to the community that I serve which is why I have been active both professionally and personally with Illinois Municipal Treasurers Association, Belleville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of St. Clair County (West), West End Promotional Committee, Signal Hill Educational Foundation and Racial Harmony and it is my desire that Belleville continue its growth through a cohesive administration and I am the individual that will provide the best representation in the treasurer office.
