Candidate profile: Libby Barbeau

Name: Libby M. Barbeau
Age: 34
Immediate family members: Justin A. Barbeau - husband of 12.5 yrs
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: Belleville city clerk
Occupation: Current: Lead national account manager Previously: Software technical analyst & IT help desk
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I’m an independent candidate and not interested in politics. Instead, I am looking for a job where I can put my analytical skills to best use, and help Belleville improve the quality and accountability of its document management process.
What is the most important issue facing the city of Belleville? How would you approach it? From a city clerk standpoint, the most important issue is that interdepartmental communication and records sharing needs to be strengthened. I would leverage the city’s current document management software so that users can access information based on their clearance level.
What are your qualifications to lead the city clerk’s office? I have a decade of experience with customer support, software deployment and document management, user training, supervisory roles and recognizing and protecting confidential information.
What are your plans to improve operations in the city clerk’s office? I will network with the Illinois Municipal League of Clerks (IMLC) to identify best practice and make sure that Belleville can have confidence and pride in our city.
Why should people vote for you? I want to improve the availability of the common record and help find ways to make things more user-friendly within the system, for both residents and city employees alike.
Comments