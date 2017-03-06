Candidate Profile: Montica Casey-Watt

0:21 Wichita Shockers take down Illinois State in MVC Tournament Pause

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes