Candidate Profile: Montica Casey-Watt

Name: Montica Casey-Watt
Age: 45
Family: Robert E. Watt, Myranda Watt/Scott/Ryder, Carissa Watt, Emily Watt
Town: Caseyville
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Trustee
Occupation: Maintenance Administrator w/ AT&T
Previous Offices: N/A
Why I am running? I am running to try and bring new ideas along with a new perspective on how and what I think township government can provide to its residents. Whether it’s from trying to lower sewer tap on fees, trying to lower the property tax rate, increased programs to benefit all residents, and increasing the communication to the public so they stay informed on the happenings of township government.
What is your view on township government and its role? The role of township government I feel is important because it offers services and programs to the people that would not normally be available by a city or village. What I feel needs to happen is helping more people understand what is available to them by the township. I feel the role of communication from township government to the people has been lacking and I am looking to improving that dramatically.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? I believe there are two issues. One being the communication to the people of what is going on, by facilitating the use of multimedia avenues like updating the website, a Facebook page, and greater outreach programs. The second I believe is the property tax rate that is set by the township because everyone would like to see some kind of break in their tax bills regardless of where they live. If we can live within our means of the current funding then there is no reason to continue to raise the property tax rate.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Title: Trustee
Reports to: Caseyville township taxpayers
Summary of position: Oversee township budget and set the parameters for the road, general assistance and bridge funds, works with public and high level community leaders on issues within township
Responsibilities: Attend 3 meeting a month (1 regular 2 sewer), approve or reject bills, work with union employees/contract negotiations, plan improvements and upkeep to sewer district, plan and coordinate programs for seniors may expand to children and family programs, must have excellent communication skills, must be willing to listen to and work with tax payers on important issues and concerns within township.
Why should people vote for you?: Dedication starts with what you do before a paycheck is involved. Many political hopefuls will begin volunteering and joining community organizations just before an election, then once elected stop showing up. I am not that kind of person. I have been involved in many aspects of my community for several years, long before deciding to run for office. I enjoy helping others. I can make the right decisions even when they are not the popular ones. I also understand that my personal feelings regarding issues are not always what is right for the community as a whole and feel my vote will always reflect the best interest of Caseyville Township.
