Candidate profile: James Elbe

Name: James J. Elbe
Age: 51
Immediate Family members: Wife, Linda; daughters, Ashley and Allison; sons, Nicholas & Zachary.
Home: Smithton
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Sales Coordinator
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? To make a difference in the community of Smithton residents.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Smithton? How would you approach it? I don’t believe that there is one single issue that is most important but some of the issues that need to be addressed are: finance, lack of Smithton businesses and state funding. I would like to get involved with the committees that work with these issues.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Ambitious individual who is wanting to represent and lead their community.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Review budgets and make conscientious decisions regarding areas where there are lack of funds.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? Both of these issues are necessary to keep our community strong.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I will listen to the community and gather information before forming an opinion. I will make a difference in the lives of Smithton residents.
