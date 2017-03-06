Candidate Profile: Michael Pierson

Name: Michael A. Pierson
Age: 59
Immediate Family members: Bertha Pierson Goss, mother, and Dorothy Granberry, aunt
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: Township Clerk
Occupation: Highway maintainer/ Union Painter/Motor Coach Operator
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I’m running for the great citizens of EAST ST. LOUIS. To make sure that they get all that they’re entitled to as a community also to keep track of the township records.
What is your view on township government and its role? To provide services for the seniors; also the community with various programs.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Looking for a caring person professional, motivated, drug free, with integrity willing to help the less fortunate.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it? Keeping track of the funds that come for the township making sure it’s allocated in the appropriate place.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? Making sure I sign off on approved items. Doing what’s the community would not have objections to.
Why should people vote for you? Because I’m a professional that will have the community’s best interest first and foremost.
