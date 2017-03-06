Candidate profile: Kenneth S. Mueller

Name: Kenneth S. Mueller
Age: 74
Immediate family members: Wife, Alice; three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Town: Swansea
Office seeking: Village Board president (mayor)
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Swansea trustee 1979-1989; Red Bud alderman 2003-2007; Mayor of Red Bud 2007-2011; Mayor village of Swansea 2013-present.
Why are you running? I have worked every day to serve the residents, to improve the infrastructure and attract business. I would like to continue to make Swansea the safest and best place to live. I want to continue to improve the streets in all parts of the village.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Swansea? How would you approach it? Recruiting new business and retaining existing. I will continue to show that Swansea is open for business and is willing to work to make it easy to locate here.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Must be available to the residents every day. Put service before self. Be fair, open, and honest with all people. Must be able to work hard and listen. Must be able to let employees excel in there positions and provide them with what they need to better serve the residents. Must truly believe your job is to serve.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? We have to bring in sales tax generating businesses and work smart in all our processes. We have to use quality improvement to problem solve and realize that all processes can be improved.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? All of us have to evaluate both referendums. Both have real benefits so I like everyone else will have to decide.
Why should people vote for you? I believe in service to others and am willing to continue to do so everyday for the people of Swansea.
Comments