Candidate profile: John Deckard

Name: John Deckard
Age: 68
Immediate family members: Betty Deckard - spouse; two sons - Kevin Deckard, Jordan Deckard; three daughters - Penny Mitchell, Dawn Hofmeister and Pamela Deckard.
Town: Swansea
Office seeking: Trustee
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I was always interested in running for a local government position, but never felt that I had enough free time available to do the job. Now that I am retired, that has changed.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Swansea? How would you approach it? Budgeting is the biggest challenge. Lately there seems to have been more and more interference with our local government at the state level. For example, directives have come down from Springfield regarding funding pensions, and changes to 911 service. Changes like these have to be paid for. Who knows what else may need to be funded in the future. I think budgeting is currently the most important issue.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? We are looking for an individual to fill a trustee position. That person should have prior business experience in budgeting and financial planning. A business degree would be preferred, but not required. The candidate must be a Swansea resident.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Budgeting
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I am not in favor of raising any taxes. If more funds are needed for the schools, and for public safety purposes, I would prefer to see an effort made to reduce expenses elsewhere, and use those funds rather than raise taxes.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because of my experience. I have a bachelor of science degree in accounting from SIUE. I spent 30 years working at Lohr Distributing Company as the controller before retiring in 2013. During my time at Lohr Distributing Company, I was also a trustee and the administrator of both of their retirement plans. I have 30 years experience in budgeting and planning. I understand small business. My wife, Betty, and I have been Swansea residents for over 20 years. Betty worked at, and is now retired from Whiteside School. As a member of the adjunct faculty, I also taught accounting at SWIC for over 20 years. Currently I am retired, and ready to go to work for Swansea. For the above reasons, people should vote for me.
Comments