Name: Kathy Hagnauer
Age: 63
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Board Member, Granite City District 9.
Occupation: Retired Elementary Principal
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: I have been serving on the Granite City School Board since May 2013. I am currently the secretary. I have served on numerous committes with successful leadership and good decision making skills. These include the policy committee, Region 1 and community involvement.
Why are you running? Having served these past four years, I still believe strong schools make for a strong community. I will continue to work with determination and diligence to continue to ensure a quality education, safe environment, and student opportunities. I look forward to implementing new programs while keeping a balanced budget.
What is the most important issue facing the Granite City Community Unit School District? How would you approach it? As always, our main concern is state funding. As a member of the Board of Education, I feel we have scrutinized all spending and have been extremely frugal. As a result, we have maintained our programs and have kept our staff employed.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? I don't feel this is necessary. I believe that people who choose teaching as their profession should be able to teach to whomever they are assigned. A truly passionate teacher reaches out to all students in all demographics.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? I believe a great deal of emphasis should be put on Science/Technology/Engineering/Math. The next generation science standards focus on this. The interdisciplinary and applied approach in these subjects should be started in the elementary level and highly focused in the secondary level. We should continue to create a curriculum to blend all areas together in order to prepare our students for college/career decisions they make after graduation.
Do you support the Madison County sales tax referendum to benefit school facilities? Why or why not? Yes, I do support the one cent sales tax because it could save the homeowners, with a home value of $100,000, $146 over the next two years on their property taxes. The generated revenue will help complete necessary building improvements and maintenance reducing the need for additional bonds that could increase property taxes in the future. I encourage everyone to visit http://www.onecentmakessense.org for all the details on this important issue. This will enable voters to make informed decisions.
Why should people vote for you? I have devoted my entire career to education. This brings experience, insight and knowledge to the current issues, not only facing our district, but also the state of Illinois. I have shown that I address issues, not special interests. One of my best pleasures serving as a board member is that I am able to hand diplomas to former students.
