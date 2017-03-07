Name: Linda Knogl
Age: 73
Immediate Family Members: I have two adult sons with families and I have three grandchildren.
Town: Pontoon Beach
Office seeking: Board Member, Granite City District 9.
Occupation: Retired Early Childhood Teacher
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None.
Why are you running? I believe Granite City is in need of four new school board members. I am one of the new four on the ballot. I believe four could change irresponsible spending and inflated administrative salaries. We’ve lost our neighborhood schools and have become a total busing district, relying on underfunded reimbursement from the state.
What is the most important issue facing the Granite City Community Unit School District? How would you approach it? My biggest concern is the hundreds of thousands in renovation costs the board has incurred restructuring our district due to some empty classrooms. Administrative and central office personnel could have moved their offices into those classrooms. Instead, an elementary building has been gutted to provide a new board office.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? A teacher’s demographics is not as important as quality teacher training. Universities should prepare new teachers for diverse populations of school children.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM course work can be a career path to economic security and independence. With talent, skills and innovations, today’s students could propel our country toward limitless potential and global competitiveness.
Do you support the Madison County sales tax referendum to benefit school facilities? Why or why not? This sales tax will adversely affect our small businesses which employ locally, provide economic growth, demonstrate entrepreneurship, and put money back into the community.
Why should people vote for you? As a school board member, I would focus on the early grades, when parents are the most supportive and involved, and when a child’s learning and development are the most critical. I support the neighborhood school model for our K-4 students, and I would encourage teacher involvement in any plan that reduces low performance and improves success.
