Candidate Profile: Victoria Arguelles

Name: Victoria Arguelles
Age: 47
Immediate Family Members: Husband- Eduardo Arguelles, Sons- Kane Becker, Gared Baldwin, Gabriel Jarman, Gavin Hayden.
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Board Member, Granite City District 9.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: No previous elected offices.
Why are you running? Three of my children have been educated in the district and achieved great academic success. It is important to me to see the district thrive and grow. I feel that through small business and education we can strengthen the foundation of our city. I aim to bring a fresh business perspective to the school district with my experience as an entrepreneur in our community. I have been compelled to run by the love and compassion I have for my city and its people.
What is the most important issue facing the Granite City Community Unit School District? How would you approach it? The biggest issue on everyone's mind is funding and cuts to programs which have changed the landscape of our school district and opportunities for our students. I will work with the board to offer fresh ideas from a business and community perspective, We must develop long term strategic plans that will sustain our district and students into the future.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? We are very fortunate in our community to enjoy a diverse population. Diversity will occur naturally when you hire qualified teachers with passion for students and the community in which they work and live. When you force an issue by putting parameters in place, you end up with something less organic, which may stunt growth. Teachers should teach for the love of education and students in a community that they themselves can get involved and be a part of.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? A well-rounded student is the prize for a community. STEM education is important and enhances the learning experience of our students. Offering alternative ways of learning and more hands-on experiences would enhance the learning process, get students out in the world to socialize, and get in touch with the community. For example, the CEO program currently offered at GCHS is a fabulous opportunity to engage students in a different mode of thinking and doing, providing them a rich educational experience and preparing them for future business endeavors. Similarly, we need to explore ways to continue to incorporate STEM into our curriculum from grade school through high school.
Do you support the Madison County sales tax referendum to benefit school facilities? Why or why not? I will support necessary economic changes that will keep our district healthy.
Why should people vote for you? I am a lifelong resident of Granite City with a great affection for our students and community. I am invested in the growth and development of our city both as a business owner and through my service in the community. I will serve to the best of my ability each and every day, listening to the needs and wants of the constituents to help convey them to the board so we may make the best, most informed decisions.
