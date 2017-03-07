Candidate profile: DeAnne Smith

Name: DeAnne Smith
Age: 49
Town: Brooklyn
Office seeking: Brooklyn Village Trustee
Occupation: Certified nurse’s aid at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital
Previous elected positions: None
Why are you running? I’m running for trustee of Brooklyn because I want to help make a difference and positive changes.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Brooklyn? How would you approach it? New businesses and housing is needed through funding and developers. That is a goal I want to reach.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Trustees take into consideration the views of the constituents.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I’m looking forward to working with the citizens of Brooklyn to help pass the sales tax referendums that will benefit schools facility costs and public safety.
Why should people vote for you? I want people to vote for me because I will listen to your concerns and work hard.
Comments