Candidate profile: Robert ‘Bob’ Shipley

Name: Robert “Bob” Shipley
Age: 60
Immediate family members: Margaret (wife), Luke (son), Beth (daughter), Kari (daughter), Lauren (daughter-in-law), Peyton (granddaughter), Conner (grandson)
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Granite City Township Supervisor
Occupation: Executive Director of Metro East Sanitary District and Granite City Township Supervisor
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Granite City Township Supervisor (current, 5 terms), Granite City Alderman, and Country Board Member District 21
Why are you running? I am running to continue to ensure the residents of the Granite City Township are provided with services to assist their needs and create a better community. Also to provide programs for our elderly to keep them active and socially engaged through their later years.
What is your view on township government and its role? The township entity is a vital part of our local government system. I have instilled in my office to go above and beyond their jobs to reach out a helping hand to all in our community. The Granite City Township not only has assistance programs but it also has many services to engage our older community into an active lifestyle.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The job description for the Granite City Township Supervisor would include as Township Supervisor he/she would be serving as the Chairman of the Township Board of Trustees and the Treasurer of all Town Funds. He/She would also be Supervisor of the General Assistance program as well as all other services provided at the township such Senior Activities. The Township Supervisor should require the personality traits of being a personable leader who can make decisions that are for the greater good of the township and to have a strong love for his/her community.
What is the most important issue facing Granite City Township? How would you approach it? An important issue facing all townships would be the proposal to eliminate townships. As Supervisor I have pushed to inform the general public of all the services provided by the Granite City Township. Our Township has the General Assistance and Emergency Assistance Programs. We have a free bus which is a door-to-door service to transport our elderly residents to places around the township. The buses are provided by Madison County Transit. Our Township delivers meals to the homebound residents through the Meals on Wheels program provided by Senior Services Plus. Our office assists with the on-line application of Benefit Access, a program provided by the state that allows seniors on social security and/or those on disability to receive a reduction in their license plate sticker and a free MCT bus pass. The township has senior activities that happen daily at our hall as well as monthly trips for our seniors to attend such as a daytime show or day trips. We provide guest speakers to come talk to our seniors on a variety of information. The township has networked with other local organizations that will provide services for our residents with little to no cost.
Why should people vote for you? Just as I have for the past 20 years I will ensure the continuation of the services provided by our township and promise to continue to seek for programs that will benefit our community. It has been an honor to have served my community and to be apart of the Granite City Township.
