Candidate profile: Kenneth Petroski

Name: Kenneth Petroski
Age: 78
Immediate family members: Wife, Rose
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Canteen Township trustee
Occupation: Retired, business owner
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Currently the precinct committeeman for Canteen 7 for the last five years.
Why are you running? I have lived in the community for over 23 years. I am running to be the voice of my community, serving for the betterment of the township.
What is your view on township government and its role? My view is for the township to work along with local government to ensure service is delivered to everyone. Particularly for low-income families, seniors and children.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I would assist the township supervisor in servicing the communities of Caseyville, Fairmont City, Washington Park, Fairview Heights, French Village and State Park with services such as general assistance, senior services and additional programs to benefit everyone in our community.
What is the most important issue facing Canteen Township? How would you approach it? I think the most important issue is working to make sure the services delivered by the township are done in an accurate and timely matter. I will assist in establishing policy for the township, following an annual budget and ordinance, general assistance, roads, expenses, and auditing bills, helping the low-income families in need to obtain certain basic necessities such as food, and to make aware of services that are available to the community.
Why should people vote for you? I will stand up and work for my community, attend meetings and encourage the community to come out and voice their concerns and to make myself available in which my door will always be open to whatever concerns citizens may have. I want to get involved with what’s happening in our township in the most significant way.
Comments