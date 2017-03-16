Candidate profile: Jason Boone

Name: Jason Boone
Age: 41
Family: Nicholas (17) and Andrew (13)
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon School District 90 Board of Education
Occupation: IT Recruiter
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Alderman in the 6th Ward of O’Fallon from 2003-2007
Why are you running? As a product of O’Fallon schools I was inspired by teachers and staff to push myself and set higher goals. Much of my personal success is a result of the foundation built at that time.
I want to ensure current and future students have the same or better educational opportunities and inspirational teachers.
What is the most important issue facing O’Fallon School District 90? How would you approach it? Financial challenges, in many ways caused by the state of Illinois. My first goal as a candidate is to ensure passage of the 1 cent school facility sales tax. After election I would like to begin the process to consolidate with Central Dist. 104 and ideally Shiloh Dist. 85.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? I do believe in teacher demographics COMPLIMENTING student/community demographics. It may not be a mirror, but certainly striving for diversity. The primary goals should always be hiring the best candidate for any open position.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM education is critical for all students’ long term success. Regardless of the students’ desired career plans all professions will have technology interaction and the more comfortable our students are with technology will directly relate to long term career success.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I fully support the school facility tax. This is the best option available to our schools to diversify revenue.
I do not support the public safety sales tax as I believe they are other revenue options which have not yet been fully explored.
Why should people vote for you? As a product of O’Fallon schools, a parent of two O’Fallon students and active volunteer in the community I understand the value of a high quality education as well as the challenges the district faces to provide that education.
I have committed much of my time to understanding the issues, learning the core elements of school finances and building relationships with school leadership.
All of these factors will allow me to be successful as a board member representing the O’Fallon taxpayers.
How should the school district approach current budgetary challenges? As I address in a previous question the first step is educating the community on the importance of passing the school facility sales tax. The next step is to move forward with elementary consolidation.
Comments