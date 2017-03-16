Candidate Profile: Jim Riskovsky

Name: Jim Riskovsky
Age: 76
Immediate Family members: Kris Riskovsky
Town: Madison
Office seeking: Alderman - Ward 2
Occupation: Self-Employed - Automotive Technician
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Alderman - Ward 2 - three terms - 2005 through present
Why are you running? Continue to be the voice for the people of Ward 2 and help them with their needs and concerns.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Madison? How would you approach it? The most important issue I feel is getting a new grocery store and the Mayor and city council are working on this goal at the present time.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Must have five years of knowledge and experience working with the public, i.e. school board, parks and recreation, charitable community services, etc. two years experience in government policies and procedures. Strong understanding of local laws and political science. Must support local law enforcement. Strong verbal skills and must be accessible to the residents 24 hours a day.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? We are currently doing this by investing in solar power to save taxpayers money. We have purchased high tech equipment to cut down on manpower by obtaining grants. Our city council is very conscientious on our spending and adheres to the budget that is set.
Why should people vote for you? I have the experience, knowledge and resources to bring about change and help move the city forward. I have lived in Madison for 76 years (my entire life) and I have been a voice for the people in the community for over 60 years. My record speaks for itself. I am visible and accessible to the residents 24 hours a day. I care about the community and want to help the people in whatever capacity I can.
