Candidate profile: Charles “Skip” Schmidt

Name: Charles “Skip” Schmidt
Age: 68
Immediate family members: Wife, two daughters, four grandchildren
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Parks Board member of the Edwardsville RASE Board / it is the Parks Board, 10 years
Why are you running? I have a long record of service to the greater Edwardsville community and I want to continue doing that!
What is your view on township government and its role? It has served a purpose for many years, it is time to take a close look at how the Townships role may need to be redefined based on the dynamic changes that have taken place in the past 30 years.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Service above self! A record of community participation in service organizations and events.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? How it is going to function in the future, the community is no longer a small town/village in a rural community! I would approach the challenges by “seeking to understand” what is happening now and moving on in a positive way!
Why should people vote for you? My record of serving the community is very extensive since moving here in 1989!
