Candidate profile: Rob Jackstadt

Name: Robert L. Jackstadt
Age: 57
Immediate family members: I have been married for over 34 years to Kathleen Kozyak Jackstadt. We have three adult and married children, plus three grandsons. Zhanell Jackstadt Enloe is married to Tyler Enloe and they have a son, Wesley. Bryson Jackstadt and his wife Aimee Nelson Jackstadt have two sons, Coen and Brady. My youngest child, Quincy Jackstadt, married his wife Kaide Zoelzer Jackstadt last May.
Town: Glen Carbon
Office seeking: Village President (Mayor) of Glen Carbon
Occupation: Lawyer
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Glen Carbon Mayor, May 1, 2005 to present; Edwardsville School District 7 Board Member, April 2000 to November 2001; Glen Carbon Village Trustee, May 1, 1995- April 30, 1999; Chair, Glen Carbon Water Committee, May 1, 1995-April 30, 1999; Glen Carbon Planning and Zoning Commission Member, 1993-1995.
Why are you running? I want to continue to offer Glen Carbon residents my extensive background, education and experience to keep Glen Carbon one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Glen Carbon? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing Glen Carbon is the state’s horrible financial condition and how it continues to cause businesses and residents to leave the state. The dysfunctional State of Illinois causes great uncertainty for all taxing districts, including Glen Carbon. The State is pushing its obligations and problems down to the local level. We need to look at our entire real estate tax bill and work collaboratively with all listed taxing districts to make sure our residents can still afford to live in the village, new residential development occurs, and smart commercial development still takes place.
I would continue to reduce our real estate tax levy whenever possible, since our village sales tax revenue continues to rise and we continue to receive our per capita allocation from the state. Not all taxing districts are so fortunate. Thus, this approach allows other taxing districts (e.g. school districts) that do not receive sales tax, to adjust their real estate tax levy to replace promised but lost State funding. As part of the strategy, I continue to demand that our state leaders get a budget passed and to make the necessary long term systemic changes needed to make the state financially stable.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? While there is the legal or technical job description, in reality, the mayor’s job description would read as follows: Acts as the presiding officer of all regular, special and emergency meetings of the board; represents the village as chief executive officer of the village at all important community events and meetings with other taxing districts; leads the village by setting an example of being honest, open and ethical while representing all Glen Carbon residents; introduces new and creative ideas to deal with issues that face the village; treats each resident fairly and equally, whether they are life-long residents or new residents; makes thoughtful and informed decisions for the village that are truly in the best interest of all residents, not for just for any special interest groups; manages unlimited demands with limited funds by sometimes having to say “no” to neighbors, friends and relatives: and listens to residents, groups and businesses and makes sensible, informed decisions while not playing “favoritism” and that is not in the best interest of all residents and our community.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would continue to modernize the way Glen Carbon provides municipal services. We cannot go back to the old way of doing things in the village; instead, we need to employ private sector business practices to make sure our village is operated efficiently and providing taxpayers with the maximum benefit. We need to measure, and when possible, reward productivity. I would continue to scrutinize the draft budget to make sure there is no duplication or waste and determine if we can save money by sharing equipment via an intergovernmental agreement with other taxing districts. I will continue to reach out to adjacent taxing districts to eliminate duplication and to work collaboratively for the common good.
Why should people vote for you? Because these are complex times for Glen Carbon, which requires experienced and informed leadership and a proven leader that has the background and energy to keep the village financially sound, safe and moving forward over the next four years.
In 1982, I graduated with honors from the University of Illinois College of Commerce and Business with a degree in finance, investment and banking. In 1985, I received my Juris Doctor from the Saint Louis University School of Law. I have practiced law for 31 years and I am a founding shareholder and a member of the Management Committee of Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt, P.C., a 24-lawyer law firm with offices in Edwardsville and Clayton.
With my background, education and experience, I will keep Glen Carbon one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. Since I took office in May 2005,
• Glen Carbon was voted one of the Top 100 Places to live in the United States by CNN Money Magazine in 2009;
• Glen Carbon was selected as of one of the top 12 safest communities in the state of Illinois according to Safewise;
• Glen Carbon’s debt has decreased by 65 percent.
