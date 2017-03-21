Candidate Profile: Kenny Krumeich

Name: Kenny Krumeich
Age: 58
Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Lecturer
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: I was a member of the Edwardsville Planning Commission for 14 years . During that time, I helped comprise the city’s comprehensive plan. Also helped write the city sign ordinance.
Why are you running? I am the incumbent township trustee who has served for 15 years. Edwardsville Township for the past four years has been aggressive in accomplishing. I am running for re-election because I have accomplished many things and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead. I made a motion to freeze all elected officals’ salaries. Also I Made the motion to reduce the tax levy this year to 4 percent; the 2016-2017 budget has an 11 percent reduction in spending. I am opposed to the elinmination of township government.
What is your view on township government and its role? My view on township government is that it’s the people’s government, grassroots government. This is what our founding fathers used and it still works. There are naysayers out there, but believe me, Township goverment does things that the other levels cannot do, and have through the years and today we continue to do general assistance helping the seniors, Misterial Alliance with the township having lunch and learn programs for seniors (and) disabled on issues that impact those living in the township.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I have served on the Edwardsville Township Board starting in 2001 up to now. Fifteen years on the board and I have accomplished many things. Froze the salaries of elected officals and also made sure taxes and spending are down all the years of the term.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? The most important issues facing Edwardsville Township, I would say, would be:
• Keeping taxes down
• Keep spending down
• Committee for Senior Citizens
• Put a handicapped accessible door on the office.
Why should people vote for you? Because the voters for the past 15 years have seen me in action and I stand for accountability, leadership, integrity, and honesty. I am their voice on the township board and would appreciate their vote on April 4, 2017.
